radio-active - listen to radio from the terminal
Internet radio (also known as web radio, net radio, streaming radio, and online radio) is a digital audio service transmitted via the Internet.
Why do we like internet radio? There are no sign-up or subscription charges. There are a huge range of stations available from around the world. If you like classical music, pop music, folk music, news, talk radio, and much more, internet radio has something for everyone wherever you live (providing you have a net connection). Internet radio offers every format that is available on traditional broadcast radio stations.
We’ve written a few reviews of command-line internet radio software including PyRadio and curseradio, both tools written in Python. radio-active is also written in Python and terminal-based. Let’s see how it fares.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 660 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
6 hours 57 min ago
14 hours 32 min ago
14 hours 47 min ago
15 hours 17 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago
15 hours 39 min ago
16 hours 54 min ago
17 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 31 min ago
17 hours 35 min ago