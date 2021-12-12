9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 12th, 2021
This week has been really great with lots of cool stuff for everyone, starting with the launch of the Firefox 95 web browser and the Tails 4.25 anonymous OS, and continuing with a new release of the Gentoo-based Calculate Linux distro, a new Kali Linux release for ethical hackers, and the long-anticipated Zorin OS 16 Lite edition.
On top of that, I take a look at the Armbian Linux distro on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer and show Linux newcomers how easy is to search for text within many files and directories. Also, Linux Mint 20.3 is now ready for public beta testing.
