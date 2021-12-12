Language Selection

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 12th, 2021

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Monday 13th of December 2021 12:52:08 AM Filed under
Linux
News

This week has been really great with lots of cool stuff for everyone, starting with the launch of the Firefox 95 web browser and the Tails 4.25 anonymous OS, and continuing with a new release of the Gentoo-based Calculate Linux distro, a new Kali Linux release for ethical hackers, and the long-anticipated Zorin OS 16 Lite edition.

On top of that, I take a look at the Armbian Linux distro on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer and show Linux newcomers how easy is to search for text within many files and directories. Also, Linux Mint 20.3 is now ready for public beta testing.

Linux 5.16-rc5

  • Linux 5.16-rc5
    So everything looks fairly normal. This rc5 is perhaps a bit bigger
than usual, but it's not like it's breaking any records. I blame
people trying to get stuff done before the holidays, and/or just
random timing effects.

Anyway, I do expect things to calm down over the next couple of weeks,
but we'll see.

As to rc5, the patch is dominated by drivers (network, sound, hid,
rdma, usb... and a lot of other random things) and selftest updates
(bpf, kvm and networking).

The rest is fairly random - filesystems (cifs, btrfs, tracefs), core
kernel and networking. Some fixups to the new damon virtual address
space monitoring code.

Shortlog appended.

Do give it a good testing - with the holidays coming up, things are
probably going to slow down both on the development and testing front,
and as a result I expect that I will also extend the rc series by
another week not because it's necessarily needed (too early to tell,
but doesn't feel that way), but simply because nobody will want to
open the next merge window immediately in the new year.

Anyway, that's the plan right now (based on previous years where we've
done the same), but let's see how this all goes.

                 Linus
  • Linux 5.16-rc5 Released - Cycle To Be Extended Due To The Holidays - Phoronix

    Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.16-rc5 and while things are looking normal at this stage, he announced that this 5.16 cycle will drag on longer due to the Christmas / New Year's holidays. Torvalds noted in this evening's release announcement, "So everything looks fairly normal. This rc5 is perhaps a bit bigger than usual, but it's not like it's breaking any records. I blame people trying to get stuff done before the holidays, and/or just random timing effects. Anyway, I do expect things to calm down over the next couple of weeks, but we'll see. As to rc5, the patch is dominated by drivers (network, sound, hid, rdma, usb... and a lot of other random things) and selftest updates (bpf, kvm and networking). The rest is fairly random - filesystems (cifs, btrfs, tracefs), core kernel and networking. Some fixups to the new damon virtual address space monitoring code."

  • Kernel prepatch 5.16-rc5 [LWN.net]

    The 5.16-rc5 kernel prepatch is out for testing.

  • OpenRazer 3.2 Released For Supporting More Razer Peripherals On Linux - Phoronix

    OpenRazer as the open-source, community-maintained collection of Razer peripheral support for Linux is out with a new release. OpenRazer is the independently-maintained software for supporting Razer lighting, mouse configurations, and other features on Linux that is normally provided by Razer's own (proprietary) software on Windows. OpenRazer is developed via reverse-engineering and over time has developed fairly robust Razer device support for Linux for not only their keyboards and mice but also headsets, base stations, Thunderbolt Dock, and other devices.

  • Adios, trusty Z10

    Well, damn. After six years of reliable service, I've just been informed that my Blackberry Z10 smartphone is going to be "decommissioned" -- i.e., remotely bricked -- on January 4th.

  • Pharma turns to trade secrets and open source for software

    Counsel at Bayer, Regeneron and two other companies explain what the rise of software in their firms means for IP protection and finding outside counsel

  • GNU World Order 438

    The **strace** and **subversion** commands from Slackware software series **d**.

  • Xournal++ Your Best Friend For Tablet Notetaking - Invidious

    A while back someone asked me about a tablet writing app but I had never actually used one so I did a bit of research and discovered Xournal++

Python Programming and More

  • Magnetometer COMPASS with Raspberry PI Pico: GY-271 HMC5883L wiring and use with MicroPython - peppe8o

    Many projects (like robotic ones) need to get info about spacial position and direction. In this sense one of most useful device for projects involving Raspberry PI Pico is an HMC5883L magnetometer compass In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to wire, calibrate (X / Y axes) and use an HMC5883L device, also known as a magnetometer, with Raspberry PI Pico using MicroPython.

  • Create a Python virtual environment in the Linux terminal

    The Python package ecosystem offers and abundance of readily available building blocks for your Python applications. Great for your productivity as a Python developer. However, it can quickly become a dependency nightmare. Especially when Python applications depend on different versions of the same Python package. You can sidestep this problem with the help of a Python virtual environment. This article explains how you create and manage a Python virtual environment in the Linux terminal.

  • Exerising Python 3.10 on Fedora 25 via sorting Pandas DataFrame

    The text file alpha-wide.txt contains only capital letters of the Latin alphabet (ABC… Z). Identify the character that most often occurs in the file immediately after the letter X. In the answer first write down this character, and then immediately (without a separator) how many times it occurred after letters X. If there are several such characters, you need to display the one that appears earlier in the alphabet.

  • Adam Young: Nested Selection Criteria in jq

    I’m working with API data from a netbox instance. I want to select a device-typ URL based on the manufacturer. However, the value “manufacturer” in the result is a dictionary. I want to select where that manufacturer has the name “Ampere” or some other manufacturer.

  • How to cross-compile 850+ packages using Yocto/OpenEmbedded

    Over the years I have received a few enquiries about how to get going with Yocto/OpenEmbedded -- I will call it OE from now on -- and in reply I have mentioned that it has a very steep learning curve. Start reading the documentation and your eyes will glaze over very quickly! However, you can follow some simple steps and compile 850+ packages without trauma. It should just work. Knowledge of how OE works can be learnt gradually, later on. One thing to understand is that OE mostly targets embedded systems, and is not really intended to build packages for a desktop PC. However, it is a testimony to the flexibility of OE that it can be made to do this -- my "dunfell" project tarball has many tweaks to achieve this. Another very important point is that it is a cross-compile environment. This is great, you can be running on a x86_64 Linux host system and compile for a aarch64 target, for example. I am currently supporting x86_64 (nocona) and aarch64 targets. However, cross-compiling is sometimes like trying to sweep dung uphill. Build recipes may have to do all kind of tricky things to perform a successful compile of a package. OE is incredibly sophisticated and despite the cross-compile hurdle can successfully compile large packages, such as Libreoffice.

