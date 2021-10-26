Intel Graphics and Pushing More DRM (HDCP) Into Linux Kernel
QEMU 6.2 Released With Intel SGX VM Support, Apple Silicon Compatible For macOS Hosts - Phoronix
QEMU 6.2 is now officially available as the newest feature release for this widely used key open-source component to the Linux virtualization stack.
Intel Raptor Lake S Graphics Ready For Linux 5.17, Alder Lake P Now Considered Stable - Phoronix
Intel's stellar open-source graphics driver team sent in their latest batch of feature updates to DRM-Next for staging ahead of next month's Linux 5.17 cycle kicking off. Notable with this pull among other changes is initial support for next-generation Raptor Lake S graphics while Alder Lake P graphics are considered stable / promoted from being behind the experimental flag.
Intel 13th Gen "Raptor Lake" is the successor of Alder Lake and expected in 2022. Details are still light on Raptor Lake while the Intel open-source driver engineers have already been working on enabling the integrated graphics as well as other areas of the RPL platform.
Intel Posts "GSC" Linux Driver To Enable HDCP Media Protection For Discrete GPUs - Phoronix
Intel Linux engineers have posted a new set of patches enabling the Graphics Security Controller "GSC" support under Linux as a chassis controller for discrete graphics cards.
The Intel GSC is a Management Engine (MEI) device for their upcoming ARC discrete graphics cards. There is a firmware management interface exposed while the principal function of the GSC (references both to "Graphics System Controller" and "Graphics Security Controller" in different areas of the code) appears to be around media protection with exposing High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP 2.2).
