Games: Necesse, GameBuntu, Steam Winter Sale 2021

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 22nd of December 2021 08:47:39 PM
Gaming
  • 2D open-world sandbox action-adventure Necesse released for Linux | GamingOnLinux

    A weird love-child mixture of games like Minecraft, Stardew Valley and Terraria we have Necesse that's currently in Early Access and a Linux version is now available. On Monday, December 20 the next major update of the game landed which overhauled and improved many parts of the game and gave us a surprise with support both both Linux and macOS.

    Developed by Mads Skovgaard who goes under the alias Fair, Necesse originally started off as a hobby game but eventually progressed into something that Skovgaard was able to work full time on and it is yet another impressive example of what a solo developer / tiny team can do. Looks like it will scratch a good itch for crafting and exploration fans.

  • GameBuntu: "Linus Proof" Your Gaming Ubuntu Install - Invidious

    Have you ever felt like Linux gaming was too difficult, you don't want to deal with the setup, well lucky for you GameBuntu exists to Linus proof your ubuntu install and make linux gaming a piece of cake

  • The Steam Winter Sale 2021 is now live | GamingOnLinux

    The moment I'm sure plenty of our readers have been waiting for: the Steam Winter Sale 2021 is now live.

    Perhaps now is a good time to stock up on some games ready for the Steam Deck? Then again, speaking from experience, my own backlog is somewhat frightening that I can't wait to dive in with on it. Still…certain games are hard to ignore when they have a particularly tasty discount going.

Valve's Steam Winter Sale Is Now Underway

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 22nd of December 2021 08:53:00 PM.

  • Valve's Steam Winter Sale Is Now Underway - Phoronix

    For those wanting to pickup some new games to enjoy around the holidays and/or expand your game collection ahead of the Steam Deck beginning to ship next quarter, Valve's Winter Sale is now underway.

    Valve calls this their "biggest sale of the year" with big discounts on a plethora of games -- for the games that aren't native to Linux, many Windows titles will work with ease thanks to Steam Play.

More in Tux Machines

Wine Progress: Wine on Wayland and CodeWeavers Working on VKD3D

  • Wine on Wayland year-end update: improved functionality & stability

    It has been just over a year since we first announced our effort to implement a Wayland driver for Wine. Since then a lot of work has been done to improve the functionality and stability of the driver, and to provide a cleaner and more upstreamable patchset. This work continues as we expand our testing and receive valuable feedback from the community.

  • Collabora's work on a Wayland driver for Wine is coming along nicely | GamingOnLinux

    To end the year the open source consulting firm Collabora, who often works with Valve, has written up a fresh post with a video to show off their Wayland driver for Wine. Something they announced originally back in 2020, they've really put a lot of work into this one. Reaching a stage where a huge amount of things now sound like they're working including window handling, OpenGL and Vulkan (with support for WineD3D and DXVK), multiple monitor support, HiDPI scaling and the list goes on. It's coming together nicely. It's not quite ready for upstreaming yet, and they have some issues still to be solved for things like cross-process rendering (Chromium/CEF based applications, like game stores).

  • CodeWeavers Blogs | CJ Silver | We're Getting There — CrossOver Support for DirectX 12 | CodeWeavers

    In 2022 DirectX 12 support is a top priority. That being said, our CrossOver developers are working through the challenge of developing support for DirectX 12 in two distinct gaming environments. The obstacles in Linux are not the same as the obstacles in Mac. Let's take a look at how CrossOver supports DirectX 12 and what the challenges are. CrossOver uses VKD3D to run DirectX 12 games. VKD3D is a 3D graphics library built on top of Vulkan. Currently, lots of work is being done to improve VKD3D performance. With the help of the Vulkan descriptor indexing extension, which allows for functionality similar to DirectX 12 descriptor heaps, Vulkan descriptors are written less often and far less GPU memory is used. As a result, VKD3D can support games that use enough descriptors to require resources from Tier 2 and Tier 3 hardware.

  • CodeWeavers Planning For A Busy 2022 With VKD3D D3D12 For CrossOver - Phoronix

    While the VKD3D-Proton fork has been very active and running an increasing number of Direct3D 12 Windows games well as part of Valve's Steam Play, CodeWeavers and the upstream Wine community does continue working on VKD3D. CodeWeavers is planning to make big improvements to VKD3D in 2022 to offer better DirectX 12 support with their commercial CrossOver software for Linux and macOS.

today's howtos

  • How to digitize documents with feeder scanners on Linux - Market Research Telecast

    Anyone who wants to transfer large quantities of files, letters and invoices from paper form to a more contemporary digital archive needs a feeder scanner that can automatically digitize several individual sheets. A flatbed scanner would be much too cumbersome for that, especially with documents that are printed on both sides.

  • Creating an endless loop using MQTT and syslog-ng - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community

    Version 3.35.1 of syslog-ng introduced an MQTT source. Just for some fun in the last syslog-ng blog post of the year, I created an endless loop using syslog-ng and the Mosquitto MQTT broker. Of course, it does not have much practical value other than possibly a bit of stress testing, but hopefully provides a fun introduction to MQTT-related technologies in syslog-ng.

  • Learn How to Manage Remote Connections via SSH

    The Secure Shell protocol is a common way to connect with a remote machine via client/server applications. It makes use of a toolset such as ssh, scp, and sftp, among many others, to ensure a secure authentication process and encrypted communication that follows. Due to this, these tools replace other older remote command execution toolsets such as telnet, rcp, and rlogin. In this guide you will learn how to install and enable OpenSSH server/client services in your machine. It also covers all the necessary commands (SSH tools) to access and remotely manage systems and transfer files in between.

  • How to install Wine 7 on Fedora 35 – NextGenTips

    Wine is a compatibility layer capable of running Windows applications on several POSIX-compliant operating systems i.e Linux, macOS, and BSD. Instead of simulating internal Windows logic like a virtual machine or emulator, Wine translates Windows API calls into POSIX calls instantly eliminating the performance and memory penalties of other methods and allowing you to integrate Windows applications in your desktop.

  • How to crash Linux

    There are a number of dangerous commands that can be executed to crash a Linux system. You may find a nefarious user executing these commands on a system you manage, or someone may send you a seemingly harmless command, hoping that you will run it and crash your computer. It is important for system administrators to be aware of these commands, and run them on their own systems to ensure that they have taken the proper measures to prevent these attacks. Then again, maybe you are just a curious user and you want to crash your virtual machine for fun. That is fine, too.

  • Free Let's Encrypt SSL Certificate Alternatives | RoseHosting

    In this tutorial, we will talk about Free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate alternatives. free lets encrypt ssl certificate alternatives We are going to show you how to install a Free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate and its alternatives such as BuyPass and ZeroSSL certificates. The SSL certificate is a digital certificate, that enables the encrypted collection to identify the identity of the website and improves its security. The SSL certificate is required also to verify ownership of the website, prevent attackers from creating fake versions of the website, and keep user data secure. Let’s get started!

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Wednesday

    Security updates have been issued by CentOS (firefox, ipa, log4j, and samba), Debian (sogo, spip, and xorg-server), Fedora (jansi and log4j), Mageia (apache, apache-mod_security, kernel, kernel-linus, and x11-server), openSUSE (log4j and xorg-x11-server), Oracle (kernel, log4j, and openssl), and SUSE (libqt4 and xorg-x11-server).

  • What Is Linux Patch Management and Why Is It Important?

    Got Linux machines? Running a time-repeated patch script on each one is a dated practice. Centralized patch management across your fleet is the way forward — and it’s achievable, too. Linux comes with significant benefits as an operating system for organizations large and small. Linux machines are highly configurable and customizable, whether they’re physical or virtualized, server or client, housed on-site or elsewhere, using Ubuntu, Red Hat, or another distro. They also present significant cost savings over other operating systems such as Windows and macOS.

  • 5 open source security resources from 2021 | Opensource.com

    One of the most prevalent discussions on Opensource.com in 2021 was about the security and privacy of your own data. A noticeable theme was that your data is yours and that passwords were key to security. This year's security authors provided helpful tips and open source tools for keeping your data and hardware secure.

Videos/Shows: Full Circle, 'Open Source', and More

