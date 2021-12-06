Games: Steam Deck and Wine 7.5
1700 Games On The Steam Deck, with Valkyria Chronicles 4 as Verified - Boiling Steam
There are now more than 1700 games working on the Steam Deck – (1703 at the time of writing) in two categories as usual:
Steam Deck Verified: 912 titles
Steam Deck Playable: 791 titles
Total: 1703 titles
The Publisher with the Best Steam Deck Support - Boiling Steam
So tracking the number of games over time making it on the Steam Deck is fun and all, but let’s check this time what’s the situation with publishers when it comes to Steam Deck Support: namely which publisher has the most games Steam Deck Verified at this stage?
And the answer is…
Looks like Valve are adding a feedback system for Steam Deck Verified (update: it's live) | GamingOnLinux
UPDATE: shortly after, Valve officially announced this new system and it's live now. Valve confirmed they can already grab data on things like crashes but this new opt-in system is to gather more info on the "overall experience". They also said the "data collected by this system won't directly change the Deck compatibility category for a title". So they're not crowdsourcing the compatibility process but checking to see if their process is working well or not.
Wine 7.5 is out now with initial OCSP protocol support | GamingOnLinux
Wine is the compatibility layer that allows you to run games and applications developed for Windows - on Linux (plus also macOS and BSD). A new development release is out with Wine 7.5. It's a major part of what makes up Steam Play Proton and enables a ton of games to work on the Steam Deck. Once a year or so, a new stable release is made.
Happy 10th Birthday to the Open Source Robotics Foundation
Ten years ago this week (more or less), the Open Source Robotics Foundation announced that it was spinning out of Willow Garage as a more permanent home for the Robot Operating System. We covered this news at the time (which makes yours truly feel not quite so young anymore), but it wasn’t entirely clear just what would happen to OSRF long term. Obviously, things have gone well over the last decade, not just for OSRF, but also for Gazebo, ROS, and the ROS community as a whole. OSRF is now officially Open Robotics, but that hasn’t stopped all sane people from continuing to call it OSRF anyway, because five syllables is just ridiculous. Meanwhile, ROS has been successful enough that it’s getting increasingly difficult to find alliterative turtle names to mark new releases. To celebrate this milestone, we asked some of the original OSRF folks some awkward questions, including what it is about ROS or ROS users that scares them the most.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Capyloon’s web-based OS is now available for mainline Linux phones (PinePhone Pro and Librem 5)
Capyloon is an operating system designed around web apps and technologies that picks up where Firefox OS when Mozilla abandoned its now-abandoned web-based operating system. Capyloon uses Mozilla’s open source Boot to Gecko operating system as its base, but features a new user interface and suite of apps designed with privacy and distributed technologies in mind. The new operating system is very much a work-in-progress that’s still in its early stages. But just a few days after I first took note of the OS, the developer delivered a new way to try the software: as a set of packages that allow you to try Capyloon on mainline Linux smartphones including the PinePhone Pro and Purism Librem 5.
