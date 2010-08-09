Free Software Leftovers
#36 Forty-two! · This Week in GNOME
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 18 to March 25.
Supercomputer to train 176-billion-parameter open-source AI language model [Ed: They need to delete Microsoft GitHub]
Perl Weekly Challenge 157: Pythagorean Means and Brazilian Number
These are some answers to the Week 157 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.
Spoiler Alert: This weekly challenge deadline is due in a couple of days from now (on March 27, 2022 at 24:00). This blog post offers some solutions to this challenge, please don’t read on if you intend to complete the challenge on your own.
Get Creative with the All-New Pattern Creator
It’s been less than a year since the WordPress Pattern Directory was launched, and we already have more exciting news to share. The Pattern Creator is live! You can now build, edit, and submit your best block patterns to the Pattern Directory—submissions are open to all with a WordPress.org user account!
Free Software Leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu: Spy Home, War on Words, and Ubuntu-MM
Taking Screenshots on Linux Compared: 7 Different Desktops
Each Linux desktop environment comes with its own screenshot utility. Many have similar features, but that doesn't make them equally usable. Whose looks the best? Which is the most powerful? Since this is open-source software, some desktop environments reuse the same screenshot tool. Here is a look at what the screenshot experience is like across many of the most popular Linux desktops.
today's howtos
