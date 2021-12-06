Language Selection

Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack and More

Wednesday 30th of March 2022
GNU
Linux
  • LHS Episode #460: Winds of Change

    Hello and welcome to the 460th episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this short-topics episode the hosts discuss the RaDAR Challenge, the ARRL.org website redesign, secure deleting of files in Linux, new distros from Debian, Ubuntu and Fedora, contributing to open source and much more. Thank you for listening and have a great week.

  • Linux Essentials - The grep Command - Invidious

    The grep command - one of the most popular Linux commands, and definitely deserving of a feature video in the Linux Essentials series. In this video, Jay goes over the basics of the grep command, along with some useful examples.

  • Terminal is NEEDED to use Linux - Invidious

    There is a HUGE myth going around that you don't need to use terminal. While on the surface this is true, as soon as you start using your Linux install, you will realize that you absolutely can NOT live without terminal for daily usage.

An Early Look at New Features in Thunderbird 102

You can’t try them yet, but they will debut later this year as part of the Thunderbird 102 release. This update will be the next major release of the suite following last Augusts’s (rather sizeable) Thunderbird 91 release (minor releases have been issued since then). In a Twitter thread — communication form du jour these days — the Thunderbird team showcase a bunch of features coming to Thunderbird 102. These include a new spaces toolbar, a brand new address book, and initial out-of-the-box support for Matrix, the decentralised chat protocol. Thunderbird’s proposed ‘spaces toolbar’ could have the biggest impact in use, particularly for those who use a lot of what Thunderbird has to offer. The team say the new toolbar, pictured to the left in the screenshot below offers an “easy, convenient way to move between different activities in the application”. Read more

’Extension Manager’ GNOME App Adds New Features, New Icon

Version 0.3 of this one-stop-shop for finding, installing, configuring, updating, and removing GNOME extensions on GNOME Shell intros a set of changes that, together, bolster the app’s capabilities. First up, the app gains an all-new, GNOME-friendly icon... Plus, this version of the app let you to read user reviews and see star ratings on extension listing pages — a fast and effective way to discover if an extension is as good as its blurb suggests... Read more

Ubuntu MATE 22.04 Release Notes

Ubuntu MATE 22.04 is the culmination of 2 years of continual improvement to Ubuntu and MATE Desktop. As is tradition, the LTS development cycle has a keen focus on eliminating paper cuts but we’ve jammed in some new features and a fresh coat of paint too The following is a summary of what’s new since Ubuntu MATE 21.10 and some reminders of how we got here from 20.04. Read on to learn more I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who has played an active role in improving Ubuntu MATE for this LTS release From reporting bugs, submitting translations, providing patches, contributing to our crowd funding, developing new features, creating artwork, offering community support, actively testing and providing QA feedback to writing documentation or creating this fabulous website. Thank you! Thank you all for getting out there and making a difference! Read more

A guide for developers on how to convert XML files to JSON

Modern-day technology is bringing innovation and improvements to present responsive solutions in development. In the process, open data sharing solely relied on the XML programming language. Over time, various programming languages have emerged like XML, Read more

