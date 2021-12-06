Language Selection

Linux Mint 21 Code Name Announced with New Upgrade Utility and More

Submitted by arindam1989 on Wednesday 6th of April 2022 06:54:40 PM
Linux

The Mint team announced the upcoming Linux Mint 21 codename, a utility for easy upgrade and Warpinator use cases that stuns the team.
Emacs 28.1 released

Hi!

Version 28.1 of Emacs, the extensible text editor, should now
be available from your nearest GNU mirror:

   https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/emacs/emacs-28.1.tar.xz
   https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/emacs/emacs-28.1.tar.gz

The tarballs are signed; you can get the corresponding PGP signature
files at:

   https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/emacs/emacs-28.1.tar.xz.sig
   https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/emacs/emacs-28.1.tar.gz.sig

You can choose a mirror explicitly from the list at:
  https://www.gnu.org/prep/ftp.html

Mirrors may take some time to update; the main GNU ftp server is at:
  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/emacs/

To verify that the downloaded tarball is intact, download both the
tarball and the corresponding .sig file, and run this command:

  gpg --verify emacs-28.1.tar.xz.sig

(and similarly for emacs-28.1.tar.gz, if you download that format).

If the GPG command fails because you don't have the required PGP
public key, run this command to import the key:

  gpg --keyserver keyserver.ubuntu.com --recv-keys \
    17E90D521672C04631B1183EE78DAE0F3115E06B

Alternative keyservers to try are pgp.mit.edu and keys.openpgp.org.

You can also run sha1sum or sha256sum and confirm that these
checksums match:

SHA1 emacs-28.1.tar.gz
7af2566ff1d2a1b9b3c70e9517fa02a7137ad835
SHA1 emacs-28.1.tar.xz
a198d69dfa5a42c30cabe9a82edb101ac5ee423c

SHA256 emacs-28.1.tar.gz
1439bf7f24e5769f35601dbf332e74dfc07634da6b1e9500af67188a92340a28
SHA256 emacs-28.1.tar.xz
28b1b3d099037a088f0a4ca251d7e7262eab5ea1677aabffa6c4426961ad75e1

For a summary of changes in Emacs 28.1, see the etc/NEWS file in the
tarball; you can view it from Emacs by typing 'C-h n', or by clicking
Help->Emacs News from the menu bar.

For the complete list of changes and the people who made them, see the
various ChangeLog files in the source distribution.  For a summary of
all the people who have contributed to Emacs, see the etc/AUTHORS
file.

For more information about Emacs, see:
  https://www.gnu.org/software/emacs
Android Leftovers

Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” Will Be Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, New Upgrade Tool in the Works

First and foremost, Linux Mint 21 has been dubbed “Vanessa” and it will come with the same three editions that you’ve been used to, featuring the Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE desktop environments. Second of all, as you might have expected, Linux Mint 21 will be based on the next major Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) series, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish), which means that it will also be supported for a long period of time and that it will be powered by its Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Arducam Pi Hawk-eye is a 64MP camera for Raspberry Pi 4/CM4 - CNX Software

    Arducam Pi Hawk-eye is a 64MP “ultra-high resolution” camera for Raspberry Pi 4 or CM4 with built-in autofocus following the company’s 16MP autofocus camera introduced at the end of last year. The new camera module will allow you to take still images at up to 9152 x 6944 resolution, but videos will still be limited to 1080p30 on the Raspberry Pi 4. The Pi Hawk-eye is also compatible with the official Raspberry Pi v1/v2 cameras, meaning you can reuse your enclosures/mounts, and keep on using the same software, for instance, libcamera.

  • RoenDi is a rotary encoder with a color display (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software

    RoenDi is a rotary encoder with an integrated round color display. Based on an STM32L4 MCU, it can be programmed with the STM32CubeIDE or the Arduino IDE, and be used as an information display, an IoT controller, a locking mechanism, as well as in audio applications.

  • Bits from Debian: Infomaniak Platinum Sponsor of DebConf22

    We are very pleased to announce that Infomaniak has committed to support DebConf22 as a Platinum sponsor. This is the fourth year in a row that Infomaniak is sponsoring The Debian Conference with the higher tier! Infomaniak is Switzerland's largest web-hosting company, also offering backup and storage services, solutions for event organizers, live-streaming and video on demand services. It wholly owns its datacenters and all elements critical to the functioning of the services and products provided by the company (both software and hardware).

  • Tachyum Successfully Runs FreeBSD in Prodigy Ecosystem; Expands Open-Source OS Support | Tachyum

    Tachyum™ today announced it has completed validation of its Prodigy Universal Processor and software ecosystem with the operating system FreeBSD, and completed the Prodigy instruction set architecture (ISA) for FreeBSD porting. FreeBSD powers modern servers, desktops, and embedded platforms in environments that value performance, stability, and security. It is the platform of choice for many of the busiest websites and the most pervasive embedded networking and storage devices.

  • CIP Expands Work on SLTS Kernel Maintenance [Ed: For a change, Linux Foundation does something related to Linux]

    In December 2021, the Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP) project (cip-project.org) released the first 5.10-based version of its super-long-term stable (SLTS) kernel. The 5.10-based release made official the third CIP kernel series available after 4.4-cip and 4.19-cip. It demonstrates how CIP remains committed to maintaining all SLTS versions for a minimum of 10 years after the original release.

