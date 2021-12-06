today's howtos How to install XFCE on CentOS 7 In this tutorial you will learn how to install XFCE desktop environment on CentOS 7. CentOS 7 comes with Gnome desktop environment by default, which is heavier than XFCE and it doesn't run that smoothly especially if you are installing centos 7 on a computer with low specs. Follow the steps below to install XFCE on CentOS 7.

How to safely store passwords on a Linux server | TechRepublic How many times have you been working on a Linux server (without a GUI) and wished you had the means to safely store passwords? Having such a feature available to your headless servers would be such a time saver.

How to install Zulip on Debian 11 For those who don’t know, Zulip is an open-source application for enterprise chat and distributed teams. You could say it’s a solid alternative to Slack and even Microsoft Teams. The server-side code is written in Python using Django, which gives you an idea of its robustness. On the client side we have versions for Linux, Windows, macOS, Android and iOS, and an integrated web interface is also provided.

How to install Deltarune Chapter 2 on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Deltarune Chapter 2 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How To Install Apache Web Server on Rocky Linux 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Web Server on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, The Apache HTTP Server aka Apache is a free and open-source cross-platform web server software released under the terms of Apache Licence 2.0. The goal of this project is to provide a secure, efficient, and extensible server that provides HTTP services in sync with the current HTTP standards. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache Web Server on Rocky Linux. 8.