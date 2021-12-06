Audiocasts/Shows and Videos
-
Linux Action News 235
Docker surprises everyone, new Fedora tools in the works, and an old debate with a fresh take.
-
Linux Switchers Live Stream (Spring 2022) - Invidious
Livestream for new Linux users to ask their questions regarding making the switch to Linux.
-
Future of GNOME, Ubuntu 22.04 Beta, swap your snaps for flatpaks - Linux and Open Source News - Invidious
-
PulseAudio Is Dead To Me: Pipewire Is Here To Stay - Invidious
I used Pipewire for a while a year or so back and it was a little flaky, I've now returned and it's incredible how far Linux audio has come, I have no reason to keep PulseAudio in my life the only problems it has are problems I also had on PulseAudio
-
How to install Natron on Debian 11 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Natron on Debian 11.
-
Git Annex Is The Coolest Program You've Never Heard Of - Invidious
One of the limitations of git has always been that it couldn't handle very large files. And hosts like GitHub/GitLab have file size restrictions. git-annex allows managing large files with git, without storing the file contents in git. It can sync, backup, and archive your data, offline and online. Checksums and encryption keep your data safe and secure. Bring the power and distributed nature of git to bear on your large files with git-annex.
-
