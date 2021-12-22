The Linux operating system likes to brag about its computing power and prowess. Its algorithmic approach to things like file processing especially under file management yields important milestones for Linux users on the quest to mastering Linux administration footprints. One aspect of file processing under the Linux operating system environment that we must greatly consider is identifying the longest lines within an editable Linux-supported file.

SuiteCRM is an outstanding Customer Relationship Management platform that is very powerful, includes all the features you need in a CRM tool and is free to use. The one caveat to SuiteCRM is that it can be a bit challenging to deploy. So, if you’re in a hurry to get this tool up and running, what do you do? One method is to use the TurnKey Linux virtual appliance.

This script is a ​progression of 'isorespin.sh'. Whilst 'isorespin' was created to support Ubuntu and similar Linux distributions on mini PCs, some of the functionality that was developed is now unused. Additionally with ​Canonical now trialling a new ​Ubuntu ​desktop installer and the ISO using a new multi-layer filesystem, rather than hack the ​earlier code to coerce compatibility I'​ve​ developed a new script ​which I've called ​'isorespinner.sh' ​which provides the most useful features and ​addresses the functionality that is ​now relevant to​ ​respinning.

Part of any website operation is to make sure visitors can view the site as quickly as possible. Still, one of the biggest causes of slowdowns is loading resources that depend on size can severely impact a website without GZIP enabled to a similar website. NGINX is an excellent web server, built for speed, lightweight to handle multiple connections, and it does come with GZIP support, but this can be a double-edged sword as using GZIP increases CPU utilization. Depending on your server and its resources, it could have the opposite impact enabling it without optimization. So interested in the topic so far? In our tutorial, you will learn the basic GZIP setup and configuration on Nginx, which can be used on any operating system, UNIX or Windows.

This guide shows you how to easily and safely upgrade the existing version of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS ‘Focal Fossa’ to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish.’ Long waited Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish’ was released recently. One method for getting Ubuntu 22.04 is downloading the installation media (ISO image) and installing it from scratch. But if you already have Ubuntu 20.04 LTS installed and running, configured to your preferences, doing a brand new install and setting it up from scratch is something everyone would like to avoid. Fortunately, you can upgrade your existing Ubuntu 20.04 LTS operating system directly to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, performing an in-place upgrade.

Glances System Monitor is free, an open-source command-line tool for process monitoring, system resources such as CPU, Disk I/O, File System, Load Average, Memory, Network Interfaces, and processes. Glances are built with Python language. Glances support cross-platform monitoring, which can be used with a web-based interface. One of the excellent features Glances supports is setting thresholds in the program. You can set careful, warning, and critical in the configuration file, which will then relay information in colors that can show alerts to systems resources bottlenecks, system resources issues, and much more. Glances, by default, comes with a pre-set list of colors, but you can modify and add additional configs. The following tutorial will demonstrate how to install or enable and configure Glances System Monitor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish Desktop or Server using the command line terminal.

Two years in the works, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 22.04 LTS is based on the upstream Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) release and comes with the latest Cinnamon 5.2 desktop environment (version 5.2.7 is included by default in the ISO image). In addition, this release includes fixes for the background and screen tearing issues.