Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 22.04 LTS Released with Cinnamon 5.2 Desktop Environment
Two years in the works, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 22.04 LTS is based on the upstream Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) release and comes with the latest Cinnamon 5.2 desktop environment (version 5.2.7 is included by default in the ISO image).
In addition, this release includes fixes for the background and screen tearing issues.
Glances System Monitor is free, an open-source command-line tool for process monitoring, system resources such as CPU, Disk I/O, File System, Load Average, Memory, Network Interfaces, and processes. Glances are built with Python language. Glances support cross-platform monitoring, which can be used with a web-based interface.
One of the excellent features Glances supports is setting thresholds in the program. You can set careful, warning, and critical in the configuration file, which will then relay information in colors that can show alerts to systems resources bottlenecks, system resources issues, and much more. Glances, by default, comes with a pre-set list of colors, but you can modify and add additional configs.
The following tutorial will demonstrate how to install or enable and configure Glances System Monitor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish Desktop or Server using the command line terminal.
This guide shows you how to easily and safely upgrade the existing version of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS ‘Focal Fossa’ to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish.’
Long waited Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish’ was released recently. One method for getting Ubuntu 22.04 is downloading the installation media (ISO image) and installing it from scratch.
But if you already have Ubuntu 20.04 LTS installed and running, configured to your preferences, doing a brand new install and setting it up from scratch is something everyone would like to avoid.
Fortunately, you can upgrade your existing Ubuntu 20.04 LTS operating system directly to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, performing an in-place upgrade.
Part of any website operation is to make sure visitors can view the site as quickly as possible. Still, one of the biggest causes of slowdowns is loading resources that depend on size can severely impact a website without GZIP enabled to a similar website.
NGINX is an excellent web server, built for speed, lightweight to handle multiple connections, and it does come with GZIP support, but this can be a double-edged sword as using GZIP increases CPU utilization. Depending on your server and its resources, it could have the opposite impact enabling it without optimization.
So interested in the topic so far? In our tutorial, you will learn the basic GZIP setup and configuration on Nginx, which can be used on any operating system, UNIX or Windows.
This script is a progression of 'isorespin.sh'. Whilst 'isorespin' was created to support Ubuntu and similar Linux distributions on mini PCs, some of the functionality that was developed is now unused. Additionally with Canonical now trialling a new Ubuntu desktop installer and the ISO using a new multi-layer filesystem, rather than hack the earlier code to coerce compatibility I've developed a new script which I've called 'isorespinner.sh' which provides the most useful features and addresses the functionality that is now relevant to respinning.
SuiteCRM is an outstanding Customer Relationship Management platform that is very powerful, includes all the features you need in a CRM tool and is free to use. The one caveat to SuiteCRM is that it can be a bit challenging to deploy. So, if you’re in a hurry to get this tool up and running, what do you do? One method is to use the TurnKey Linux virtual appliance.
The Linux operating system likes to brag about its computing power and prowess. Its algorithmic approach to things like file processing especially under file management yields important milestones for Linux users on the quest to mastering Linux administration footprints.
One aspect of file processing under the Linux operating system environment that we must greatly consider is identifying the longest lines within an editable Linux-supported file.
FreeBSD 13.1-RC4 Now Available
The fourth RC build of the 13.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available.
Installation images are available for:
o 13.1-RC4 amd64 GENERIC
o 13.1-RC4 i386 GENERIC
o 13.1-RC4 powerpc GENERIC
o 13.1-RC4 powerpc64 GENERIC64
o 13.1-RC4 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE
o 13.1-RC4 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE
o 13.1-RC4 armv6 RPI-B
o 13.1-RC4 armv7 GENERICSD
o 13.1-RC4 aarch64 RPI
o 13.1-RC4 aarch64 PINE64
o 13.1-RC4 aarch64 PINE64-LTS
o 13.1-RC4 aarch64 PINEBOOK
o 13.1-RC4 aarch64 ROCK64
o 13.1-RC4 aarch64 ROCKPRO64
o 13.1-RC4 riscv64 GENERIC
o 13.1-RC4 riscv64 GENERICSD
Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without
console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of
freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally,
the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended
to change the password for both users after gaining access to the
system.
Installer images and memory stick images are available here:
https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.1/
The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.
If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR
system or on the -stable mailing list.
If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing
system, use the "releng/13.1" branch.
A summary of changes since 13.1-RC3 includes:
o Several manual page fixes and updates.
o The cft.h header file has been imported from OpenBSD, with additional
follow-up fixes and updates.
o A fix in libcxxrt to restore API/ABI has been added.
o A change to make files opened with O_PATH avoiding blocking non-forced
unmount has been reverted.
A list of changes since 13.0-RELEASE is available in the releng/13.1
release notes:
https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.1R/relnotes/
Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be
updated on an ongoing basis as the 13.1-RELEASE cycle progresses.
=== Virtual Machine Disk Images ===
VM disk images are available for the amd64 and i386 architectures.
Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the
FreeBSD download mirrors):
https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/13.1-RC4/
BASIC-CI images can be found at:
https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/CI-IMAGES/13.1-RC4/
The partition layout is:
~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label)
~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label)
~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label)
The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image
formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB
respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image.
The leading fair in London, Paris, Frankfurt and Singapore will reopen the doors to C-level experts and executives in Frankfurt. Canonical will be attending as a Gold Sponsor, presenting strategies and trends for industry leading companies.
Listening to a speaker who interjects words such as “um,” “uuh,” and “so” can be extremely distracting and take away from the message being conveyed, which is why Benedikt Groß, Maik Groß, Thibault Durand set out to build a small device that can help encourage speakers to make their language more concise. Their experimental solution, called Mind the “Uuh,” constantly listens to the words being spoken and generates an audible alert if the word “uuh” is detected.
The team began by collecting around 1,500 samples of audio that ranged in length from 300ms to 1s and contained either noise, random words, or the word “uuh.” Then, after running it through a filter and training a Keras neural network using Edge Impulse, deployed it onto a Nano 33 BLE Sense. The board was connected to a seven-segment display via two shift registers that show the current “uuh” count, as well as a servo motor that dings a bell to generate the alert.
As the internet becomes increasingly closed and centralized, consolidation and the opportunity for anti-competitive behavior rises. We are encouraged to see legislators and regulators in many jurisdictions exploring how to update consumer protection and competition policies. We look forward to working together to advance innovation, interoperability, and consumer choice.
On March 1st, 2022, MDN Web Docs released a new design and a new brand identity. Overall, the community responded to the redesign enthusiastically and we received many positive messages and kudos. We also received valuable feedback on some of the things we didn’t get quite right, like the browser compatibility table changes as well as some accessibility and readability issues.
For us, MDN Web Docs has always been synonymous with the term Ubuntu, “I am because we are.” Translated in this context, “MDN Web Docs is the amazing resource it is because of our community’s support, feedback, and contributions.”
Here are a few new features I’ve added to GNU ELPA and upstream GNU Emacs recently. Text is adapted from the in-tree documentation I wrote for the new features. Thanks to everyone who offered feedback on my patches.
