KDE Framework’s Prison library for displaying one-dimensional barcodes and two-dimensional matrix codes will also provide a component to scan those codes from a camera feed in its upcoming 5.94 release. There are a few copies of code for scanning barcodes from a Qt Multimedia video feed using ZXing in apps like Kaidan or Qrca, as well in projects outside of KDE’s repositories. That’s usually a good indicator that this functionality belongs into a shared component or library.

There are thousands of Linux commands so it’s impractical to provide a comprehensive list. Instead we focus on many of the commands you will need at some time or another. Don’t be concerned by the sheer number of commands as you’ll probably only use a small number of commands on a regular basis. To get help on a command type: man command_name which displays the documentation. We also recommend you use tldr, as it offers simplified documentation. Given the number of commands we’ve split the commands into 6 pages.

How to Upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 to 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish) has officially been released. It’s the latest Ubuntu LTS release and it ships with numerous improvements and new applications such as PHP 8.1, Ruby 3.0, OpenSSL 3.0, Golang 1.18, GNOME 42, and improved support for Raspberry Pi to mention just a few. We already have a guide on how to install Ubuntu 22.04. In case, you have Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and don’t feel like starting from scratch, you can easily upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 using a few simple steps. In this guide, we will demonstrate how you can upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) step by step.

How To Install SSH Server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SSH Server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenSSH is the premier connectivity tool for remote login with the SSH protocol. It encrypts all traffic to eliminate eavesdropping, connection hijacking, and other attacks. SSH is not installed or enabled on your Ubuntu 22.04 LTS system by default. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the SSH Server on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

How to Install and Initialize Mysql 8 on Rocky Linux 8 using Ansible Ansible is an open-source software provisioning, configuration management, and application-deployment tool enabling infrastructure as code. MySQL is an open-source relational database management system. It’s one of the MariaDB is a community-developed, commercially supported fork of the MySQL relational database management system, intended to remain free and open-source software under the GNU General Public License. Mariadb is commonly installed as part of the popular LAMP or LEMP (Linux, Apache/Nginx, MySQL/MariaDB, PHP/Python/Perl) stack.

How to Install/Enable SSH on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable SSH or known by its full name Secure Shell Protocol is a cryptographic network communication protocol that enables two computers to communicate securely over an unsecured network. SSH is highly used for remote login applications and command-line executables such as terminal applications. For users wishing to connect to servers or other computers with SSH, the client and the remote connection need to both have SSH installed and enabled for this to be possible. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install and enable SSH on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish Desktop or Server and connect to a remote PC using the command line terminal.

How to Install ClamAV on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable ClamAV is an open-source and free antivirus software toolkit able to detect many types of malicious software, including viruses, trojans, malware, adware, rootkits, and other malicious threats. One of its primary uses of ClamAV is on mail servers as a server-side email virus scanner or used on file hosting servers to periodically scan to make sure files are clean, especially if the public can upload to the server. ClamAV supports multiple file formats (documents, executables, or archives), utilizes multi-thread scanner features, and receives updates for its signature database daily to sometimes multiple times per day for the latest protection. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to configure ClamAV on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop or server and some basic scan commands using the command line terminal.

How to Install Firefox as Classic DEB App on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS This guide will show you how to remove Firefox’s Snap and install Firefox as a regular application from a DEB file in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. As we informed you, long waited, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish’ was released recently, packed with exciting new features to give a better user experience, performance, and speed. And as you know, Firefox is the default internet browser. However, a decision by Canonical to provide Firefox preinstalled only as a Snap package has caused controversy among Linux users. So even if you want to uninstall it and use another browser like Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, you’ll have to deal with it for a while.