Timer Mechanisms With C and Linux

Timer mechanisms let you schedule the OS kernel to notify an application when a predetermined time has elapsed. You'll typically use them by providing two pieces of information. First, you'll need to specify how much time the timer should take before notifying. Secondly, you'll need to prepare a callback function to act when that notification occurs.

KDE Eco Sprint May 2022

A week ago I attended the KDE Eco Sprint in Berlin for some experiments around power consumption measurements and tools for that. It has been the first in-person KDE sprint for me since the start of the pandemic, and even happened to be in exactly the same place as the last pre-pandemic one I have been to.

Portmaster: GlassWire Alternative for Linux to Monitor Network

GlassWire is a popular network monitoring app (with no support for Linux) that helps you track data usage, unusual network activity, malicious access to the network, and more. I wish it supports Linux, but for now, it only works on Windows and Android. For Linux, we do not have a full-fledged GUI-based application that helps us monitor the network in Linux. However, I recently stumbled upon “Portmaster”, an open-source network monitor available for Linux and other platforms. Interestingly, it offers some of the same abilities as seen with Glasswire, with some extras. Note that it is not exactly a replacement for “GlassWire” but a potential alternative in the making.