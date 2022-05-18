GNU Chinese Translators Team - Happy 20th Birthday GNU CTT [Savannah]
20 Year ago, May the 28th, GNU Chinese Translators Team was registered at Savannah.
I joined the project from Help GNU. My original intention was to support this project and maybe help myself to understand more of GNU. At that time it was only me who worked actively in translating the GNU web pages into Simplified Chinese. I had even had to approve my own translation which was not the correct approach. I really wanted some other people to join the project like the project creators, and I started to really understand that to be a volunteer in a Free Software project means to be persistent and stubborn.
Gradually we had some newcomers joining the project, like hagb, hahawang, psiace, shankangke, shi, wind, etc. I am very excited whenever there is a newcomer because I know I am the person to let them know the project and I am the person to encourage them contributing their time and talent in this project.
