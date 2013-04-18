Devices: Memfault, AOI, amd SolidRun
-
Memfault Adds OTA Update for Embedded Linux - IoT For All
Memfault, the provider of the first cloud-based connected device observability platform, today announced its over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities are now available on Embedded Linux. Device developers building on Linux now have access to the Memfault platform for OTA management and hosting features such as cohorts, staged rollouts, full vs. delta releases, and a scalable global CDN. Memfault also added support for forced (non-interactive) updates, a critical feature for delivering security updates to embedded IoT devices.
-
Case Study: AOI System Through Workload Consolidation Brings 100X Data Transmission Enhancement
A leading DMS company would like to build AOI systems with machine vision inspection technology to improve product quality and customer satisfaction. This DMS company has been using Windows OS-based industrial control PCs to run long-term machine automation. When importing product inspections, a Linux-based system with NVIDIA® GPU runs inspection models for image analysis.
-
SolidRun releases SOM module based on 64-bit Renesas RZ/G2LC SoC
SolidRun announced today a partnership with Renesas Electronics at Embedded World. According to SolidRun, the RZ/G2LC is the first System on Module (SOM) based on the 64-bit RZ/G2LC System on Chip from Renesas. The company is expecting to target applications such as IoT solutions, video surveillance, HMI applications and industrial automation solutions.
The compact SOM module integrates up to two Cortex-A55 processors with a frequency up to 1.20GHz and a Cortex-M33 for secured IoT applications. The device also features an Arm Mali-G31 GPU for image processing and AI inference with support for OpenGL/CL 2.0.
-
