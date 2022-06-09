First Look at EndeavourOS ARM on the Raspberry Pi 4
The EndeavourOS team started working on their ARM port for the distribution about two years ago. Until now, installing EndeavourOS on ARM devices required you to write the latest EndeavourOS ISO image on a microSD card, download the EndeavourOS ARM installation script, and then run the text-based installer that had several stages.
The previous ARM installer script, which is still available for unsupported devices, was for advanced users, but now anyone can try EndeavourOS on a supported ARM device (Odroid N2/N2+ and Raspberry Pi at the moment of writing this article) thanks to the new ARM installer.
5 Top Free and Open Source Erlang Web Frameworks
One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements. A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.
Flock over to Mastodon on July 8 for an interactive session
As you probably know, the FSF is on Twitter (with caveats), Mastodon, and GNU Social. We simultaneously post to all three microblogs. You can read all the details about this at https://fsf.org/twitter, which has been updated recently to include more information about centralization, decentralization, and microblogging exclusively with free software. Also: Mastodon Hour on Mastodon: Friday, July 8 starting at 16:00pm EDT (20:00 UTC)
EndeavourOS Artemis Launches with ARM Installer, Linux 5.18, and Latest Calamares
EndeavourOS Artemis is here about two and a half months after EndeavourOS Apollo to bring you an up-to-date installation medium that contains all the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies, starting with the Linux 5.18 kernel series and Mesa 22.1 graphics stack, and continuing with the latest Calamares (3.2.60) graphical installer.
