First Look at EndeavourOS ARM on the Raspberry Pi 4

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Saturday 25th of June 2022 03:00:33 AM Filed under
Linux
Reviews

The EndeavourOS team started working on their ARM port for the distribution about two years ago. Until now, installing EndeavourOS on ARM devices required you to write the latest EndeavourOS ISO image on a microSD card, download the EndeavourOS ARM installation script, and then run the text-based installer that had several stages.

The previous ARM installer script, which is still available for unsupported devices, was for advanced users, but now anyone can try EndeavourOS on a supported ARM device (Odroid N2/N2+ and Raspberry Pi at the moment of writing this article) thanks to the new ARM installer.

5 Top Free and Open Source Erlang Web Frameworks

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements. A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one. Read more

Flock over to Mastodon on July 8 for an interactive session

As you probably know, the FSF is on Twitter (with caveats), Mastodon, and GNU Social. We simultaneously post to all three microblogs. You can read all the details about this at https://fsf.org/twitter, which has been updated recently to include more information about centralization, decentralization, and microblogging exclusively with free software. Read more Also: Mastodon Hour on Mastodon: Friday, July 8 starting at 16:00pm EDT (20:00 UTC)

EndeavourOS Artemis Launches with ARM Installer, Linux 5.18, and Latest Calamares

EndeavourOS Artemis is here about two and a half months after EndeavourOS Apollo to bring you an up-to-date installation medium that contains all the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies, starting with the Linux 5.18 kernel series and Mesa 22.1 graphics stack, and continuing with the latest Calamares (3.2.60) graphical installer. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Echo Into File - VITUX

    The Linux shell has several operators to redirect or pipe the output of commands into a file. In this guide, I will show you several ways to redirect the echo output into a file. We will replace the content of a file with the echo output, then we will append text to an existing file using echo and finally, we will echo text to a file on a remote system by SSH. All examples that are shown here work on any Linux distribution like Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint, Rocky Linux, etc.

  • How to install EuroLinux 9.0 - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show how to EuroLinux 9.0.

  • Install Kali Linux 2022.2 on VirtualBox - kifarunix.com

    In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Kali Linux 2022.2 on VirtualBox. Kali Linux is an Advanced Penetration Testing Debian-based Linux distribution used for Penetration Testing, Ethical Hacking and network security assessments. Kali Linux 2022.2 is the second (Quarter 2) 2022 Kali Rolling release. It comes pimped with various awesome updates.

