Linux Mint 19 and Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 Announced, Coming 2018
Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed in the project's last monthly newsletter for 2017 that the development team will soon begin work on the next major Linux Mint and LMDE releases.
That's right, you've guessed it! With all the editions of the Linux Mint 18.3 "Sylvia" release out the door, it's time for the Linux Mint team to concentrate their efforts on the Linux Mint 19 and Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 3. While LMDE 3 will be just a refreshed installation image of the rolling distro, bringing all the latest Debian security updates, Linux Mint 19 will be based on the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system.
"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year everyone! The year is almost over, our latest release is out, all the work we’ve done has been delivered and this holiday season is an opportunity to take a little break to contemplate and enjoy where we are and what we have, before 2018 starts with a new development cycle, new ambitions and two important targets on the horizon: Linux Mint 19 and LMDE 3," writes Clement Lefebvre in the monthly newsletter.
