The account was shut down after its operator posted a profanity and racist-tinged final warning to Baltimore City Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young that he had until June 7 to pay for keys to decrypt files on city computers. "In 7 Jun 2019 that's your dead line," the post stated. "We'll remove all of things we've had about your city and you can tell other [expletives] to help you for getting back... That's final dead line." The same messages have been posted to the Web "panel" associated with the Baltimore ransomware, according to Joe Stewart, independent security consultant working on behalf of the cloud security firm Armor, and Eric Sifford, security researcher with Armor’s Threat Resistance Unit (TRU).

Quest said in a securities filing that it had been informed of the breach by American Medical Collection Agency, an Elmsford, New York-based collections firm. For eight months, an unauthorized user had access to personal information including credit card numbers and bank accounts, medical information, and personal information such as Social Security numbers.

Events: Mini-DebConf Marseille 2019, Flock Talks and UK Open Source Awards Mini-DebConf Marseille 2019 We’ve had the idea to organize a mini-DebConf in Marseille when we were in Toulouse in 2017. After participating in many DebConfs (mini or not), getting into organizing such an event seemed a good way to give back and contribute to the Debian project. Fast-forward to end of 2018. We’ve gathered a few motivated people and settled for a 50/70 participants event on May 25th/26th. We’ve chosen an appropriate venue in down-town Marseille. I won’t dwelve into organization details (call for speakers, sessions recording, scheduling…) since we plan to share our experience in a rather detailed “Howto organize a mini-DebConf” in the coming days/weeks.

Flock Talk & Session Proposal Reminder It’s hard for me to believe, but it’s been more than five years since we launched the “Fedora.next” initiative. At the end of Fedora’s first decade, we knew it would be important to think, plan, and adjust so the project could continue successfully in the decades to come. Now we’re halfway into the next one, and this Flock conference will be an important time for reflecting on our progress and charting our path for the next five years and beyond. Because Flock is focused specifically at our contributors and developers, this is a unique conference and we’re looking for talks and sessions that reflect that. We want to see your talk proposals on any topic relevant to Fedora contributors working to shape Fedora. What are you working on and how will you help shape the next five years of Fedora’s future?

UK Open Source Awards 2019 Shortlists The UK Open Source Awards is an event in Edinburgh next Wednesday (June 12 2019) to celebrate and recognise freedom and collaborative software. If you’ve not got your ticket book on now. Keynote speaker is Frank Karlitschek the former KDE e.V. board member, then there’s quality selection of other speakers and panelists before the award ceremony to close the day. I’m the head judge and together with Allison Randal and Dawn Foster we have picked a short list of 4 names for each of the awards.