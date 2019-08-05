AMD and NVIDIA News and Developments, Benchmarks
-
AMD EPYC 7002 Series Unveiled With Primed Linux Support & Strong Server Performance
One month ago today we were talking about the AMD Ryzen 3000 series processor and new Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards, all manufactured on TSMC's 7nm process. Today, for 7th August, the embargo has now lifted and we are talking about something arguably more exciting, or at least the ability to more profoundly impact an industry (data centers): AMD's EPYC 7002 series is ready and their line-up and ultimately the resulting performance is the most exciting and competitive we have seen ever out of AMD in the server space.
-
AMD EPYC 7502 + EPYC 7742 Linux Performance Benchmarks
Now that you have read our AMD EPYC "Rome" 7002 series overview, here is a look at the initial performance benchmarks from our testing over the past few weeks. This testing focused on the new AMD EPYC 7502 and EPYC 7742 processors in both single (1P) and dual (2P) socket configurations using AMD's Daytona server reference platform. Tests were done on Ubuntu Linux and compared to previous AMD EPYC processors as well as Intel Xeon Scalable.
-
AMD Submits Navi 12/14 & Arcturus GPU Support Code For Linux 5.4 Kernel Queue
AMD sent in their initial pull request of feature changes to their AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager graphics driver to begin queuing in DRM-Next for September's kick off the Linux 5.4 kernel cycle. Notable to this batch of AMDGPU DRM-Next work is a lot of new unreleased GPU support.
Unlike where the Navi 10 support landed in the mainline kernel after the AMD product launches, Navi 12 and Navi 14 GPU support is now ready to go and will be sitting in DRM-Next until the Linux 5.4 cycle begins. Of course, AMD could end up releasing Navi 12/14 products prior to Linux 5.4 stable going out as stable around November, but at least this support is available. We've also already seen Navi 12/14 happenings go on within the user-space OpenGL/Vulkan drivers and related code.
-
RADV Driver Plumbs Navi Support For Performance-Improving DCC On Storage Images
Another set of patches was merged on Tuesday for the upcoming Mesa 19.2 to further along its Radeon "Navi" support within the RADV Vulkan driver.
Following a series of patches, Mesa 19.2's RADV driver has experimental support for delta color compression (DCC) on storage images. Storage images within Vulkan are for operations on image memory from within shaders bound to pipelines. RADV has added the new code for the architecture improvements with Navi for handling DCC on storage images where as previously it was unsupported.
-
NVIDIA Starts Publishing GPU Hardware Documentation To Help Open-Source Drivers
Today is a wild one for open-source/Linux users. Let's begin with the unexpected news: NVIDIA is releasing more GPU hardware documentation at long last! Yes, freely-available hardware interface documentation to assist in the development of the open-source NVIDIA Linux driver (Nouveau).
-
NVIDIA have released some GPU documentation on GitHub
Someone check the weather in hell, as NVIDIA seem to be opening themselves up a bit more with the release of some GPU documentation.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 542 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Security: Patches, QualPwn, Overhyped KDE 'Threat' and FUD About VLC
Top 4 Best Blogging Software for Linux in 2019
In the last few years, blogging has become a popular way of sharing one’s thoughts about almost anything. While people use blogs to express themselves, businesses go with blogging to cement their position as a competent authority in their area of operations. Over the past years, many have taken on blogging as various blogging software makes it as simple and straightforward as possible. Now, you can create a blog site even if you lack technical skills such as coding and web development. Today, blogging software is being created for every operating system, not just for Windows and Mac. Since bloggers who want to make themselves heard are using different operating systems, it is essential to help you identify the best blogging software for Linux as well. Here are the top four blogging software for Linux. Also: RV Offsite Backup Update
Matthias Clasen: Pango 1.44 wrap-up
In my last post discussing changes in Pango 1.44, I’ve asked for feedback. We’ve received some, thanks to everybody who reported issues! We tried to address some of the fallout in several follow-up releases. I’ll do a 1.44.4 release with the last round of fixes before too long. Here is a summary.
Recent comments
53 min 47 sec ago
1 hour 12 min ago
2 hours 57 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
8 hours 14 min ago
10 hours 16 min ago
10 hours 20 min ago
10 hours 47 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
11 hours 10 min ago