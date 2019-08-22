Hardware: Allwinner Processors, Intel SoC and RISC-V
Project-X A1-Series Production-Ready Pico-ITX SBCs are Powered by Allwinner Processors (Crowdfunding)
Linux Code Reveals Intel’s New ‘Lightning Mountain’ SoC In The Making
As per reports, the silicon giant Intel is working on a new Atom SoC which goes by the codename Lightning Mountain. The details of the upcoming chip were spotted in the recently released Linux kernel patch notes by Phoronix (via Tom’s Hardware).
It’s speculated that the new SoC will be a “network processor” much like Snow Ridge. The latter was unveiled earlier this year and built to power 5G base stations.
GigaDevice Releases GD32V RISC-V MCU and Development Boards
A few years ago, we came across GigaDevice GD32 microcontroller compatible with STMicro STM32F103, but with a higher 108 MHz clock, and zero wait state internal flash.
The Linux kernel: Top 5 innovations
The word innovation gets bandied about in the tech industry almost as much as revolution, so it can be difficult to differentiate hyperbole from something that’s actually exciting. The Linux kernel has been called innovative, but then again it’s also been called the biggest hack in modern computing, a monolith in a micro world. Setting aside marketing and modeling, Linux is arguably the most popular kernel of the open source world, and it’s introduced some real game-changers over its nearly 30-year life span.
Android Leftovers
Removing Qt 4 from Ubuntu before the 20.04 release
I would like to completely remove Qt 4 from the Ubuntu archive before the 20.04 release. This includes all of KDE 4 and dependencies. The Debian Qt/KDE Team (which I am a part of) is raising the status of the Qt 4 removal bugs to RC[1], and since the Qt 6 work is starting upstream in the dev branch in the coming months, now is the time for Qt 4 to go. My timeline for this is to change all of the bugs filed to ask people to port[2] to removal bugs, and go over the list of Qt 4 reverse dependencies one last time, so the removal can be done at the beginning of the 20.04 cycle before the archive opens. This would make 19.10 the last release with Qt 4. Also: Ubuntu Planning To Drop Qt4 & Its Dependencies Ahead Of 20.04 LTS
The lifecycle of Linux kernel testing
In Continuous integration testing for the Linux kernel, I wrote about the Continuous Kernel Integration (CKI) project and its mission to change how kernel developers and maintainers work. This article is a deep dive into some of the more technical aspects of the project and how all the pieces fit together. Every exciting feature, improvement, and bug in the kernel starts with a change proposed by a developer. These changes appear on myriad mailing lists for different kernel repositories. Some repositories focus on certain subsystems in the kernel, such as storage or networking, while others focus on broad aspects of the kernel. The CKI project springs into action when developers propose a change, or patchset, to the kernel or when a maintainer makes changes in the repository itself.
