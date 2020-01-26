Language Selection

Qt 5.14.1 Released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 27th of January 2020 06:51:39 PM Filed under
Development
KDE

I am happy to announce we have released Qt 5.14.1 today. As a patch release, Qt 5.14.1 does not add any new functionality but provides many bug fixes and other improvements.

Compared to Qt 5.14.0, the new Qt 5.14.1 contains around 220 bug fixes including security issue fixes for both Qt (CVE-2020-0570) and 3rd party components (CVE-2019-19244, CVE-2019-19603, CVE-2019-19242, CVE-2019-19645, CVE-2019-19646 & CVE-2019-19880). Also in QtWebEngine there are many CVE fixes from Chromium. For details of the most important changes, please check the Change files of Qt 5.14.1.

Also: Qt 5.14.1 Released With 200+ Bug Fixes, Including Security Fixes

Qt LTS Releases To Be Restricted To Commercial Customers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 27th of January 2020 07:10:28 PM.
  • Qt LTS Releases To Be Restricted To Commercial Customers, Other Commercial Changes

    Moving forward, Qt Long-Term Support (LTS) releases will be restricted to commercial customers. All bug fixes will go into the public Qt development tree but the back-porting of fixes to Qt LTS branches will be restricted now to commercial customers. The Qt Company is hoping this move will make more companies become commercial customers in order to gain LTS access.

    Additionally, The Qt Company will now require Qt Accounts for downloading binary packages. This helps The Qt Company in tracking users and they say to "simplify distribution and integration with the [Qt] Marketplace." Thankfully most Linux users get Qt via their distribution package management systems.

  • [Development] Changes to Qt offering
    Hi all,

The Qt Company has done some adjustments to the Qt will be offered in the future. Please check out https://www.qt.io/blog/qt-offering-changes-2020 . 

The change consists of three parts. 

One is a change in policy regarding the LTS releases, where the LTS part of a release is in the future going to be restricted to commercial customers. All bug fixes will (as agreed on the Qt Contributor Summit) go into dev first. Backporting bug fixes is something that the Qt Company will take care of for these LTS branches. We’ve seen over the past that LTS support is something mainly required by large companies, and should hopefully help us get some more commercial support for developing Qt further.

The second change is that a Qt Account will be in the future required for binary packages. Source code will continue to be available as currently. This will simplify distribution and integration with the Marketplace. In addition, we want open source users to contribute to Qt or the Qt ecosystem. Doing so is only possible with a valid Qt Account (Jira, code review and the forums all require a Qt Account).

The third change is that The Qt Company will in the future also offer a lower priced product for small businesses. That small business product is btw not limited to mobile like the one Digia had some years ago, but covers all of Qt for Device Creation.

None of these changes should affect how Qt is being developed. There won’t be any changes to Open Governance or the open development model.

Best regards,
Lars

today's howtos

