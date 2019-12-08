Easy Librem 5 App Development: Contacts Importer
The Librem 5 uses GNOME Contacts to manage contacts, but it does not yet have a way to import contacts from files. I decided to fix this and create a simple application to import contacts from vcard files. This means you can now easily migrate your contacts from Android and iCloud to the Librem 5!
If you have technical problems in the Free Software world chances are others ran into it too and publicly discussed how to solve it. The Openmoko project worked on a similar problem and Ubuntu Touch users have also discussed how to sync contacts. While these aren’t complete solutions, there’s plenty of useful advice to build on.
Also, don’t forget to ask for help and feedback from others
Thank you to Jeremiah, Kyle, Richard and Mladen from the Purism team for your help on my project.
