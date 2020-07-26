Codasip, a supplier of customisable RISC-V embedded processor IP, has released the Bk7, the most advanced core in the Codasip family of RISC-V processor IP, and built specifically for customisation and domain-specific optimisation. The Bk7 is intended for any sophisticated modern application, from security to real-time AI processing, especially where embedded Linux is required. The Codasip Bk7 is a 64-bit processor core with a single in-order 7-stage pipeline, fully compliant with the RV64IMAFDC instruction set architecture (ISA). As with all Codasip Bk cores, the open RISC-V standard makes it possible to configure and extend the core to precisely fit the customer’s domain-specific needs.

ATMegaZero is an Arduino Leonardo compatible board based on Microchip ATmega32U4 8-bit AVR microcontroller that mostly follows Raspberry Pi Zero form factor with the 40-pin GPIO header, MicroSD card slot, and one micro USB port in the same location. The MIPI CSI camera connector makes place for an OLED display connector, and the HDMI port is obviously gone, but you also get an 8-pin header to easily install an ESP8266 based ESP-01 module to add WiFi connectivity.

Hot on the heels of the digiKam 7.0.0 release comes a new revision of the digiKam Recipes book. The new version includes Grouping RAW and JPEG files manually can be a real chore. Fortunately, a simple Python script can do this automatically, and the Group RAW and JPEG files with a script chapter provides instructions on using the script. The Disaster-proof digiKam setup chapter describes how to keep digiKam databases and configuration safe. The Use G’MIC-Qt filters chapter provides an introduction to the powerful G’MIC-Qt tool, featuring a vast collection of ready-made filters. The Tagging in digiKam chapter has been revised and extended. The Batch process photos and RAW files chapter provides better examples of using the Batch Queue Manager tool. Finally, the Use digiKam with an external storage device chapter has been completely revised, and it now describes a better way to use digiKam with an external device. All digiKam Recipes readers will receive the updated version of the book automatically and free of charge. The digiKam Recipes book is available from Google Play Store and Gumroad.

Video/Audio: Guix, Linux Headlines and Python Podcast Guix Is An Advanced GNU Operating System For Freedom Lovers Guix is an advanced distribution of the GNU operating system developed by the GNU Project. It is available as a GNU/Linux-libre distro or you can use Guix with GNU's HURD kernel. Guix supports transactional upgrades, roll-backs, and unprivileged package management. Guix is a 100% free distro and is approved by the Free Software Foundation.

2020-07-27 | Linux Headlines The Manjaro community is in turmoil over the controversial resignation of the project’s treasurer, Firefox 79 brings improved user-facing security features, and WordPress 5.5 bundles a long-awaited sitemap generator.

Podcast.__init__: Learning To Program By Building Tiny Python Projects One of the best methods for learning programming is to just build a project and see how things work first-hand. With that in mind, Ken Youens-Clark wrote a whole book of Tiny Python Projects that you can use to get started on your journey. In this episode he shares his inspiration for the book, his thoughts on the benefits of teaching testing principles and the use of linting and formatting tools, as well as the benefits of trying variations on a working program to see how it behaves. This was a great conversation about useful strategies for supporting new programmers in their efforts to learn a valuable skill.