Checking In On The Damn Linux Tablet One
Tablets, slates, phones, and fablets, there are no shortage of electronics that take the Star-Trek-ish form factor of a handheld rectangle of glass that connects you to everything. This is the world we live in, but unfortunately it’s not currently a world with many Linux options, and certainly not one that includes modular design concepts. This is what motivated [Timon] to design the Damn Linux Table one, a “Proper Linux Tablet” built around the Nvidia Jetson Nano board.
The design really took off, because who isn’t interested in the ability to upgrade and customize a tablet? During last year’s Hackaday Supercon we caught up with [Timon] for an interview the morning after he won the Best Design prize for DLT one. Check out that video below, then join us after the break for an update on the latest from the project.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 816 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU: *GPL FUD, Emacs and GCC
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software Issues
Kernel Graphics: Radeon, Zink, Nouveau
Recent comments
37 min 53 sec ago
4 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 5 min ago
5 hours 12 min ago
5 hours 16 min ago
6 hours 7 min ago
9 hours 33 min ago
10 hours 20 sec ago
10 hours 9 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago