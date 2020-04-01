Kernel: Linux 5.10, Linux 5.9, LiFT and Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC 2020)
-
Sporting AGP, fabbed on a 350nm process, making use of a 64-bit memory interface, and clocking to nearly 100MHz, the Matrox G200 desktop graphics cards are set to see mainline open-source support come Linux 5.10.
Yes, the 20+ year old Matrox G200 series desktop parts are finally seeing working Direct Rendering Manager driver support to support kernel mode-setting on Linux.
-
A single patch coming in at nearly three thousand lines was merged on Monday for the Linux 5.9 kernel that make the use of the "fallthrough" macro more widespread throughout the kernel.
The single patch at large went through and added nearly twenty-five hundred "fallthrough;" lines of code to the kernel to replace existing areas just using a "fall through" code comment or the like. Previously there were just 1,167 references in the kernel using this macro while now it's at more than thirty-six hundred for Linux 5.9.
-
In 2017, Mohamed Al Samman was working on the Linux kernel, doing analysis, debugging and compiling. He had also built an open source Linux firewall, and a kernel module to monitor power supply electrical current status (AC/DC) by using the Linux kernel notifier. He hoped to become a full time kernel developer, and expand the kernel community in Egypt, which led him to apply for, and be awarded, a Linux Foundation Training (LiFT) Scholarship in the Linux Kernel Guru category.
-
One of the many interesting discussions for this week's virtual Linux Plumbers Conference is on planning code obsolescence moving forward. While this is about kernel features too, it's also about the steps and when to phase out old hardware support.
[...]
This long time kernel developer is seeking to have upstream work on better documentation that tracks kernel features considered potentially "obsolete". The documentation would include detailing the Kconfig switches / knobs for toggling the functionality, how long upstream plans to maintain the existing support, any justifications for keeping the code around, points of contact for said code, and the benefits of removing the "obsolete" code.
-
In 2019 there were kernel developers talking at conferences that the remaining "PREEMPT_RT" patches for a real-time kernel should be mainlined in early 2020. That didn't happen for the long ongoing work around the "RT" patches while at this week's Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC 2020) is that the work should finally be close to merging to mainline.
Python Programming
-
When working with lists in Python, you may sometimes need to reverse the elements of a list. Reversing a list means that the first element of the list becomes the last, the second become second-to-last, the last element becomes the first, and so on.
In Python, there are several different ways to reverse a list, depending on what you’re trying to do.
-
I’ve been teaching Java for quite a while now. So I often share advice on how to learn programming faster and better. In talking to my students I can see that one thing distracts them very much: coding anxiety. It is a real trouble. Some people find it hard to focus their attention for more than one hour. Some are excessively stressed out by the job search.
So today I’m gonna share on how to eliminate this kind of stress, use the best ways to learn programming, and enjoy coding happily ever after.
-
In this article we will solve a python question on codewars by using the Python dictionary. Our strategy here is to use the python dictionary to keep those words that have already appeared before so we will not increase the number when we see the same word again.
Below is the entire problem we need to solve.
In cryptanalysis, words patterns can be a useful tool in cracking simple ciphers.
A word pattern is a description of the patterns of letters occurring in a word, where each letter is given an integer code in order of appearance. So the first letter is given the code 0, and second is then assigned 1 if it is different to the first letter or 0 otherwise, and so on.
As an example, the word “hello” would become “0.1.2.2.3”. For this task case-sensitivity is ignored, so “hello”, “helLo” and “heLlo” will all return the same word pattern.
-
We grew up hearing that every individual is different, but surprisingly, I have seen hundreds of students repeating the same mistakes when they start coding. And I have learned that such blunders need to be corrected as soon as possible. Indeed, you have to work hard to learn programming. But hard work without knowing what mistakes to avoid is like trying to beat the wind.
Yes! Trying to learn by evading blunders made by other programmers is a great way to be a successful coder. The real question is: “How do I detect the mistakes before they kill my motivation and overcome them?” Well, I have created a list of some of the most common mistakes people make while they are learning to program, along with their solutions. Let’s unearth them one by one.
-
The interpreters are based on much the same codebase, thus the multiple release. This is a micro release, no APIs have changed since the 7.3.0 release in December, but read on to find out what is new.
Conda Forge now supports PyPy as a Python interpreter. The support right now is being built out. After this release, many more c-extension-based packages can be successfully built and uploaded. This is the result of a lot of hard work and good will on the part of the Conda Forge team. A big shout out to them for taking this on.
We have worked with the Python packaging group to support tooling around building third party packages for Python, so this release updates the pip and setuptools installed when executing pypy -mensurepip to pip>=20. This completes the work done to update the PEP 425 python tag from pp373 to mean “PyPy 7.3 running python3” to pp36 meaning “PyPy running Python 3.6” (the format is recommended in the PEP). The tag itself was changed in 7.3.0, but older pip versions build their own tag without querying PyPy. This means that wheels built for the previous tag format will not be discovered by pip from this version, so library authors should update their PyPy-specific wheels on PyPI.
-
In the first case above, you can’t actually measure peak memory usage because your process is running out memory. And in the remaining cases, you might be running with differents inputs at different times, resulting in different memory requirements.
What you really need then is model of how much memory your program will need for different input sizes. Let’s see how you can do that.
Sparky 2020.08 Special Editions
Special editions of Sparky 2020.08 GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue released.
It is based on the Debian testing “Bullseye”.
Changes:
• packages updated from Debian testing repos as of August 24, 2020
• Linux kernel 5.7.10 (5.8.3 & 5.9-rc2 in Sparky unstable repos)
• added Memory Test and Hardware Detection to the live config
• installed qt5ct + added qt5ct config to Openbox & Xfce desktops
• GCC 9 removed; the default compiler is GCC 10 now
• Xfce 4.14
• Firefox 79.0
• LibreOffice 7.0.1~rc1
• VLC 3.0.11
• Calamares 3.2.24
• removed packages from GameOver iso: balder2d, crrcsim, flare, frozen-bubble
• added new packages to GameOver iso: gamemode
• small improvements
GNOME Desktop/GTK: Gcolor3, GNOME 3.38 Beta 2 and More
-
Gcolor3 is a color selector and picker written in GTK+ 3. It is much alike Gcolor2, but uses the newer GTK+ version to get better integrate into modern desktop.
-
Gcolor3 is now “Color Picker”! With the rename comes a new maintiner, a new icon, lots of new improvements, and many translation updates.
-
Hi,
GNOME 3.37.91 is now available! This is the second beta release of GNOME 3.37. Please note: we are now in string freeze, so be kind to translators and stop changing strings! :)
The corresponding flatpak runtimes have been published to Flathub. If you'd like to target the GNOME 3.38 platform, you can test your application against the 3.38beta branch of the Flathub Beta repository.
If you want to compile GNOME 3.37.91 yourself, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot:
https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.37.91/gnome-3.37.91.tar.xz
The list of updated modules and changes is available here:
https://download.gnome.org/core/3.37/3.37.91/NEWS
The source packages are available here:
https://download.gnome.org/core/3.37/3.37.91/sources/
WARNING!
--------
This release is a snapshot of development code. Although it is buildable and usable, it is primarily intended for testing and hacking purposes. GNOME uses odd minor version numbers to indicate development status.
For more information about 3.38, the full schedule, the official module lists and the proposed module lists, please see our 3.37 wiki page:
https://www.gnome.org/start/unstable
Happy Wednesday,
Michael
-
Ahead of the official GNOME 3.38 launch in September, the second GNOME 3.38 beta (v3.35.91) is now available for testing,
Among the new changes to find with the GNOME 3.38 Beta 2 release include:
- A fix to the Epiphany web browser that was crashing the browser when visiting long pages, such as Planet GNOME.
-
GNOME is a fairly simple and streamlined Linux graphical user interface (GUI), and a lot of users appreciate its minimalist look. Although it's pretty basic out of the box, you can customize GNOME to match your preferences. Thanks to GNOME Tweaks and the user themes extension, you can change the look and feel of the top bar, window title bars, icons, cursors, and many other UI options.
-
After I made Firmware and RetroFirmware in my previous post, what I needed to do was quite simple initially. Add a new “name” field to each [Firmware] group entry in every .libretro core descriptor file that has a [Firmware] group and write a parser for it in retro-gtk. But only writing the parser is not enough (like I did when I first pushed the code :p). The whole point of adding a new field is to have a translatable name, which means the parser needs to get the name string in the user’s region’s language. Which can then later be used by gnome-games in the UI.
Writing the parser was not that hard since there were examples in the retro-gtk. The only thing different from the other parser would be that this new one would get string from the key file depending on which locale the user is.
-
So, what’s needed is an interface, let’s call it Firmware, with all the abstract definitions of the functions needed, and a subclass of this interface with the implementations.
But, practically speaking only libretro-cores use firmware, so making a class by the name RetroFirmware that inherits the interface Firmware, then using RetroFirmware in places where the refactored code calls and handles firmware should do the trick, right?
Well, not so fast. There are some other minor inconveniences that need to be solved as well. Such as, the name that’s being used by firmware is more of an ID/internal-name rather than a translatable string. Hence, these strings can not be used to display firmware name in UI.
Another issue is that some firmware have only MD5 checksum, some have only SHA512 checksum, while others have both. This makes the code quite inconsistent when it comes to future support of firmware that is not currently being supported by games, or support for different versions of the same firmware simultaneously i.e, firmware with same internal-name but different checksums. Making it slightly harder for gnome-games to identify that both firmware are different.
Recent comments
6 hours 52 min ago
7 hours 47 min ago
14 hours 2 min ago
16 hours 44 min ago
17 hours 6 min ago
17 hours 37 min ago
21 hours 28 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago