GNU/Linux-Compatible Devices: Lanner, Congatec and More
-
Rolling stock PC features 6x GbE ports with PoE+
Lanner’s Linux-ready, EN50155-rated “R3S” rolling stock computer is equipped with an Apollo Lake SoC, 6x M12 GbE PoE+, 2x M.2, 2x HDMI, 4x USB, 3x COM, SATA, mSATA, GNSS, and CAN.
Lanner has rolled out a scaled down sibling to its Intel 7th Gen Kaby Lake based R6S computer for trains, buses, and other rolling stock. The rugged R3S has 6x PoE+ ports compared to 10x PoE on the R6S and runs on a lower power, quad-core, 1.6GHz Atom x7-E3950 from Intel’s Apollo Lake family. Yet, it offers other advantages such as M.2 support and high-res video outputs.
-
Ryzen V1000/R1000 gains another Mini-ITX as the V2000 preps for launch
ICP’s “gKINO-V1000” series of Mini-ITX boards offers a choice of Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000 processors and up to quad 4K displays. Meanwhile, details have leaked about an upcoming V2000 SoC with Zen 2 cores.
-
Congatec spins Tiger Lake in COM Express and COM-HPC formats
Congatec has launched two compute modules based on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs, supporting new features like USB 4.0 and PCIe 4.0: a “Conga-TC570” COM Express Compact and a “Conga-HPC/cTLU” that uses the new 800-pin COM-HPC form factor.
Congatec followed up on Intel’s launch of its 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs with two Tiger Lake modules, including one of the industry’s first COM-HPC modules, the Conga-HPC/cTLU. COM-HPC appears to be the successor to the COM Express Type 7 edge server spec and COM Express Type 6, although the PICMG spec is billed as being complementary to both. The spec provides 800 interface pins, up from 440 on COM Express, which Congatec says is needed to keep up with Tiger Lake’s new support for PCIe Gen 4 and USB 4.0 (Thunderbolt 4).
-
Automotive HMI software debuts free Raspberry Pi runtime SDK
Elektrobit released v6.10 of its EB Guide automotive HMI software for Android and Windows plus a free EB Guide GTF runtime SDK for the Raspberry Pi. EB Guide 6.10 enhances namespaces, tag filtering, editing, and more.
Elektrobit (EB), which was once a general-purpose developer of embedded software and hardware, such as its EB Specialized Device Platform for rugged Android handhelds, long ago converted to an automotive software company with a range of frameworks, middleware, and AUTOSAR distributions. Its EB Guide automotive HMI development software, which has been used in HMI systems deployed in more than 50 million cars, was recently updated to version 6.10, which adds the Raspberry Pi as a development platform to join Android and Windows.
-
gKINO-V1000 and gKINO-R1000 Mini-ITX SBC’s Feature AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000/R1000 SoC
While we reported earlier AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 is coming later this year, companies are still launching boards with the previous generation AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000 processors.
-
IP67 Rugged GMSL2 Camera Works with NVIDIA Jetson Devkits
e-con Systems has launched an industrial-grade GMSL2 Full HD camera and a deserializer interface board for NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier / TX2 Developer Kits. The STURDeCAM20 camera is waterproof with an IP67 rating and ships with a 15-meter coaxial cable with a FAKRA connector, while STURDeCAM20_CUXVR camera kit adds a GMSL deserializer board supporting up to 6 STURDeCAM20 cameras.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 904 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Teen arrested for alleged cyberattacks on Miami-Dade schools
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Software: BpyTOP, PGPainless, Todoist
HP Releases Z Series Laptops with Official Ubuntu 20.04 Support
Computer maker HP announced its latest offering Z series of laptops with certified Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
Recent comments
2 hours 46 min ago
9 hours 40 min ago
9 hours 44 min ago
13 hours 7 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago
18 hours 31 min ago
18 hours 41 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago