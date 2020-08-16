History of FreeBD: BSDi and USL Lawsuits, Building a Website on Google Compute Engine, Firewall ban-sharing across machines, OpenVPN as default gateway on OpenBSD, Sorting out what the Single Unix Specification is, Switching from Apple to a Thinkpad for development, and more
I've had my bookmarks seperated from my web browser for quite a long time now but my bookmark manager is an absolute hack, however Buku takes that same idea and implements well, I highly suggest checking this one out.
This week we’ve been shapening knives and revisting Morrowind. We round up new from the Ubuntu community and discuss our favourite picks from the tech news.
It’s Season 13 Episode 35 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Nowadays, Ruby is the most popular language, especially for SaaS application development. It has a perfect and elegant syntax structure, and it is the language behind the ultimate robust framework known as Ruby on Rails.
In this tutorial, we will explain the three different processes to install Ruby on Debian 10 machine.
Hexdump is a powerful tool in Linux systems that are mostly used by developers and app debuggers. It can convert input files and data into a pleasant and readable format.
Here’s a real-life example where hexdump may be helpful. If you’re working with binary data, this will be very difficult to understand. For ease, you can quickly turn the binary data into hexadecimal or decimal.
In this guide, check out how to use hexdump command in Linux.
Rocket.Chat is a web-based chat application written in JavaScript, using the Meteor full-stack framework. It is an open-source chat collaboration platform that allows you to communicate securely in real-time across multiple devices. It is self-hosted and supports voice and video chat, video conferencing, file sharing and many more. It has client application available for all platforms including, Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rocket.Chat on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
SELinux or Security-Enhanced Linux, i.e., the security mechanism of the Linux-based systems operates on Mandatory Access Control (MAC) by default. To implement this access control model, SELinux makes use of a security policy in which all the rules regarding access control are explicitly stated. Based on these rules, SELinux take decisions regarding granting or denying access of any object to a user.
In today’s article, we would like to share with you the methods of setting SELinux to the “Permissive” mode after walking you through its important details.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wireshark on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Wireshark is a free and open-source network protocol analyzer. With Wireshark, you can capture incoming and outgoing packets of a network in real-time and use it for network troubleshooting, packet analysis, software and communication protocol development, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of the Wireshark network analyzer on CentOS 8.
Jujubee S.A. and 1C Entertainment recently released Realpolitiks II into Early Access, and they've confirmed their plans to support Linux with it.
This modern-day real-time grand strategy game has you assume office of any contemporary country in the world and lead it towards the new century as the shining example of democracy and liberty, or create your own totalitarian dystopia and wage war against all your enemies.
[...]
The first game was also on Linux so it will be great to see the series continue to be officially supported by the developer.
Godot Engine continues seeing upgrades to the current 3.x series while the work is ongoing to bring Vulkan support the upcoming Godot 4.0. The second Beta of Godot Engine 3.2.4 is out now.
This has quickly become the most advanced and fully featured free and open source game engine around, and their work on it continues to be seriously impressive.
Fraymakers is a brand new platform fighter coming from McLeodGaming, the creators of Super Smash Flash 2 which is the most popular Smash Bros. fan-game on PC.
What sounds like it really could end up being the ultimate platform fighter, Fraymakers will feature over 80 high-resolution custom animations per character as they've "spared no detail or expense". They're also releasing it alongside FrayTools, their custom tool they're using to build all parts of the game as they want it to be highly customizable. It's also going to have an all-star cast, as they've teamed up with several other developers to include some well known characters.
Egosoft are continuing to expand their absolutely massive space simulator X4: Foundations, with a Beta now available for the free 4.0 update that will release properly early in 2021.
It's an absolutely massive update both in terms of features and technical overhauls, so they're quite right to say that it's the "biggest free update so far" and shows just how committed they are as a studio to make X4 the best in the series.
This update will bring in at least one major graphical upgrade with volumetric fog, although they said there will be several other wide-ranging visual improvements. The way they've implemented it sounds great too, and it sure does look good with soft layers of fog throughout space that will interact with light directly too. When you think about fog, it's not exactly sounding exciting but for a space game it really can liven things up.
After a successful crowdfunding campaign back in September 2019, Chaosmonger Studio have announced that their cyberpunk point and click adventure Encodya will release on January 26, 2021. In an announcement done by their publisher Assemble Entertainment, they confirmed the release date will include Linux, macOS and Windows at the same time across the GOG and Steam stores.
Encodya follows a nine-year-old orphan and her clumsy robot guardian. Set in the year 2062, with parts of it inspired by Blade Runner, Studio Ghibli and Monkey Island it's looking pretty great.
"One day, the little girl discovers that her father left her an important mission: to finish his plan to save the world from grayness! Tina and SAM embark on an incredible adventure across different realities full of bizarre robotic creatures and grotesque human beings. Through puzzles and exciting dialogues, they’ll find out the true meaning of being alive."
Ubuntu Touch Installer Makes It Easier to Turn Your OnePlus 2 into a Linux Phone
Besides working on the Ubuntu Touch mobile OS, which was discontinued by Canonical a few years ago, UBports Foundation also works on other cool things to make it easier for users to migrate to a Linux phone from Android or iOS.
One of these is the UBports Installer or the official Ubuntu Touch Installer, which lets you install Ubuntu Touch on any of the supported devices without minimal effort. The best part is that you don’t even need Linux to use the Ubuntu Touch Installer since it works on macOS and Windows computers too.
We have been working on Glean for a few years now, starting with an SDK with Android support and increasing our SDK platform coverage by implementing our core in Rust and providing language bindings for other platforms, well beyond the mobile space.
Before our next major leaps (FOG, Glean.js), we wanted to understand what our internal consumers thought of Glean: what challenges are they facing? Are we serving them well?
For a number of years now, we have been working hard to update and secure one of the oldest parts of the Internet, the Domain Name System (DNS). We passed a key milestone in that endeavor earlier this year, when we rolled out the technical solution for privacy and security in the DNS – DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) – to Firefox users in the United States. Given the transformative nature of this technology and our mission commitment to transparency and collaboration, we have consistently sought to implement DoH thoughtfully and inclusively. Therefore, as we explore how to bring the benefits of DoH to Firefox users in different regions of the world, we’re today launching a comment period to help inform our plans.
Tor Browser 10.5a4 is now available from the Tor Browser Alpha download page and also from our distribution directory.
Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release for desktop or Android instead.
As Mark Twain once said, "let us make a special effort to stop communicating with each other, so we can have some conversation." We are bombarded with communications all day, from social media and video chats to advertisements and the news. But how much of that communication do you walk away from feeling rejuvenated or inspired?
For the last five years, Red Hat has produced documentary films as part of our Open Source Stories series, covering education, healthcare, agriculture, the arts, citizen science, sustainability, and more. We’ve delved into stories about how open source can create meaningful change. Open Source Stories began as a conversation so it’s only fitting that in its latest evolution we’re focused on just that, conversation.
Launching today, "Common Connections," is a series of conversations between makers featured in our films that have never met before. Scholars, CEOs, educators, and engineers will come together to find the common threads in their work, explore the potential for future open source innovation and build unexpected connections.
In the spring of 2018, Red Hat, together with the Massachusetts Open Cloud (MOC) and the Fetal-Neonatal Neuroimaging and Developmental Science Center (FNNDSC) at Boston Children’s Hospital, announced a collaboration to further develop and deploy the ChRIS Research Integration System. ChRIS was originally developed by the FNNDSC’s Advanced Computing Group to bring sophisticated (but often complex and hard-to-use) medical imaging, such as MRI and CT scans, analysis into the front lines to better inform clinical care. It is built on Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat OpenStack. ChRIS has since evolved into a powerful general purpose, open source distributed data and computation platform.
Red Hat has a long history of adopting and creating security technologies to harden our core platforms, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). When other platforms or layered products are used with RHEL, they inherit many of these protections due to that foundation.
A person who grew up in the tree-lined suburbs of Los Angeles may not know what it’s like to grow up in the Projects of Compton. An impassioned politician speaking on the topic of armed forces may not know what it’s like to board a military transport aircraft and be deployed to an area of deadly violence. In order to better understand experiences you have not lived through, you first need to start listening to those who have.
This tutorial shows you how to use Amavis and ClamAV to scan viruses in email messages. Amavis (A Mail Virus Scanner) is a high-performance interface between a message transfer agent (MTA) such as Postfix and content filters.
VNC stands for “Virtual Network Computing” is a sharing system or set of protocols for sharing desktop. There are many software available to access Linux based desktop remotely including, TigerVNC, TightVNC, Vino, vnc4server and more.
TigerVNC is a free, open-source and high-performance VNC server used to control or access Linux based desktop remotely. It is a client/server application that allows you to interact with graphical applications on remote machines.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and configure VNC server on Ubuntu 20.04.
MariaDB is a backward-compatible open and free-source database management framework that widely works as a binary drop-in MySQL substitution. It is an Oracle MySQL service community based and built branch. It has several threads and is a multi-user SQL database server. It was designed by the several initial creators of MySQL and by other members of the community. MariaDB is the recommended distribution if you are curious about MySQL vs. MariaDB. It should also function smoothly in the replacement of MySQL.
Linux is a multiple user operating system. Multiple users and groups can share resources simultaneously while working on Linux Operating systems. In multiple command-line and GUI apps, each user may have different authorization levels and unique settings. Fortunately, if you are administering a Linux server, you will need to add users and groups. It could be troublesome for you to add users and groups without familiarity.
This article would clarify how to add users and groups on CentOS 8 Linux distribution by using the command line.
Because security is such a huge concern, it is important to implement procedures that can keep your data secure. In this article, we will discuss password managers, which can be employed to keep your data secure, and we will show you how to install and use the LastPass password manager.
Ansible is one of the primary tools in the world of automation and orchestration because of its broad usefulness and flexibility. However, those same traits are the very reason it can be difficult to get started with Ansible. It isn't a graphical application, and yet it also isn't a scripting or programming language. But like a programming language, the answer to the common question of "what can I do with it?" is "everything," which makes it difficult to know where to begin doing anything.
Here's how I view Ansible: It's an "engine" that uses other people's modules to accomplish complex tasks you describe in a special "pseudo-code" text format called YAML.
Podman is an excellent alternative to Docker containers when you need increased security, unique identifier (UID) separation using namespaces, and integration with systemd. In this article, I use real-world examples to show you how to install Podman, use its basic commands, and transition from the Docker command-line interface (CLI) to Podman. You’ll also see how to run an existing image with Podman and how to set up port forwarding.
AppImages are the focus of our Linux distribution. We already include several AppImage-related tools that improve their user experience in our distribution, from desktop integration to sandboxing and management. Also, we include one conversely important AppImage by default, Wine (see Using Wine in Nitrux).
In today’s tutorial, we will make an AppImage file using a tool called appimage-builder. appimage-builder makes it very easy to create AppImages of your favorite applications. appimage-builder works by using files called recipes; these are simple text files in the YML format that contain the information from which appimage-builder will make our AppImage.
One of the main features of appimage-builder is building an AppImage from existing, pre-compiled traditional packages like Debian packages, RPM packages, etc. Currently, only Debian packages are supported; however, more package managers will be supported in the future, such as Pacman.
