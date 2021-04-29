Language Selection

Nezha RISC-V Linux SBC launched for $99 and up

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 20th of May 2021 04:06:41 PM Filed under
Linux
Hardware
Debian

Last month, we wrote about Allwinner D1 SBC & processor that promised to offer a relatively low-cost RISC-V Linux solution. We were not given a name at the time, but there was a logo of Nezha, a fictional character from Chinese literature.

The board is now known as the Nezha SBC and has been launched on Indiegogo for $99 and up as a board designed for IoT projects running Linux, but can also be purchased directly on Aliexpress for the same price.

Best Alternatives To CentOS 8 In 2021

Let’s have a quick look into the list of the alternatives to CentOS 8 operating system. Let’s start our list with Rocky Linux. There is an interesting story behind the idea of Rocky Linux. Gregory Kurtzer, founder of the CentOS project announced a new project by the name Rocky Linux to provide RHEL fork to CentOS users on the day when Red Hat (IBM) announced its plans to replace stable CentOS 8 with rolling release CentOS Stream. Rocky Linux is a community enterprise operating system. It says that it is designed to be 100% bug-for-bug compatible with America’s top enterprise Linux distribution now that its downstream partner (CentOS Project) has shifted direction. Rocky Linux Release Candidate 1 is now available for testing and you download your copy from here. Read more

TUXEDO’s Latest Linux Laptop is All About the Screen

Don’t get me wrong, FHD isn’t terrible (and it’s not as thought fractional scaling is super perfect on some distros anyway) but it feels like regular HD panels have been the stock option for too long. Which is why I am excited to hear that European computer company TUXEDO — which is stylised in all caps; that’s not me shouting — offers higher-resolution displays in its 6th-generation InfinityBook Pro 14 laptop. It’s not a typical 3K screen either, but an LTPS IPS in a 16:10 ratio at 2880×1800 pixels running at 90 Hz. Read more

Chrome OS’s Linux app support is leaving beta

Three years after Chrome OS first started offering support for Linux apps, the feature is leaving beta, the search giant announced during a Google I/O 2021 developer session. It’s happening in Chrome OS’s “next release,” which Android Central notes is version 91, due to enter the stable channel in the next couple of weeks. Chrome OS as an operating system has always been based on Linux, but since 2018 its Linux development environment has offered access to a Linux terminal, which developers can use to run command line tools. The feature also allows full-fledged Linux apps to be installed and launched alongside your other apps. In addition to Linux apps, Chrome OS also supports Android apps. Read more

