Nezha RISC-V Linux SBC launched for $99 and up
Last month, we wrote about Allwinner D1 SBC & processor that promised to offer a relatively low-cost RISC-V Linux solution. We were not given a name at the time, but there was a logo of Nezha, a fictional character from Chinese literature.
The board is now known as the Nezha SBC and has been launched on Indiegogo for $99 and up as a board designed for IoT projects running Linux, but can also be purchased directly on Aliexpress for the same price.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 510 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 47 min ago
20 hours 21 min ago
20 hours 48 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago