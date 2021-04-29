Chrome 91 Release and Mozilla Leftovers
Stable Channel Update for Desktop
The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 91 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac and Linux. This will roll out over the coming days/weeks.
Chrome 91 Released With Gravity Sensor API, JSON Modules, WebAssembly SIMD - Phoronix
Google has released Chrome 91 as a rather exciting feature update to their open-source, cross-platform web browser.
Exciting with Chrome 91 is WebAssembly SIMD support for making use of the system's native SIMD (Single Instruction, Multiple Data) instruction capabilities within WebAssembly while remaining platform independent. WebAssembly SIMD being enabled by default with Chrome 91 should be of big help for performance sensitive WASM.
Updates to Firefox’s Breach Alert Policy
Your personal data is yours – and it should remain yours! Unfortunately data breaches that reveal your personal information on the internet are omnipresent these days. In fact, fraudulent use of stolen credentials is the 2nd-most common threat action (after phishing) in Verizon’s 2020 Data Breach Investigations report and highlights the problematic situation of data breaches.
In 2018, we launched Firefox Monitor which instantly notifies you in case your data was involved in a breach and further provides guidance on how to protect your personal information online. Expanding the scope of protecting our users across the world to stay in control of their data and privacy, we integrated alerts from Firefox Monitor into mainstream Firefox. We integrated this privacy enhancing feature into your daily browsing experience so Firefox can better protect your data by instantly notifying you when you visit a site that has been breached.
While sites continue to suffer password breaches, other leaks or lose other types of data. Even though we consider all personal data as important, notifying you for every one of these leaks generates noise that’s difficult to act on. The better alternative is to only alert you in case it’s critical for you to act to protect your data. Hence, the primary change is that Firefox will only show alerts for websites where passwords were exposed in the breach.
Why I’m joining Mozilla’s Board of Directors
I was born and raised in Zambia and came to the United States for university. Even though growing up, I had almost no exposure to computers, I chose to study computer engineering. Fortunately for me, this leap of faith proved to be a great decision, as I’ve been very blessed with the career that came after.
[...]
From the beginning, Mozilla has had an important vision: for the internet to benefit everyone, it should remain a global resource that is open and accessible. With this vision in mind, Mozilla has played a prominent role in the advancement of open source and community collaboration. The impact of Mozilla has catalyzed the internet as a force for good, as it touches lives in some of the least developed parts of the world.
Mozilla Newspeak extension falls flat as only ~1,200 users in the world need a safe space from harsh language.
Last year, Mozilla created a new extension called Bitch to Boss, which did the very important job of taking some unkind words about women and changing them to appear as “boss” for only the people who installed that extension. George Carlin mocked the self-esteem movement. (“Most people with low self-esteem, have earned it.”) It has created people so fragile that they need to shelter themselves from words.
Mozilla has invested itself in releasing 6 updates to the extension since it released 15 months ago, and according to the page, it has 1,225 users in the entire world. Which is where Firefox itself might be if Boss Mitchell Baker has her way with it for a few more years.
