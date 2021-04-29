Language Selection

Chrome 91 Release and Mozilla Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 26th of May 2021 01:48:36 AM
Google
Moz/FF
  • Stable Channel Update for Desktop

    The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 91 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac and Linux. This will roll out over the coming days/weeks.

  • Chrome 91 Released With Gravity Sensor API, JSON Modules, WebAssembly SIMD - Phoronix

    Google has released Chrome 91 as a rather exciting feature update to their open-source, cross-platform web browser.

    Exciting with Chrome 91 is WebAssembly SIMD support for making use of the system's native SIMD (Single Instruction, Multiple Data) instruction capabilities within WebAssembly while remaining platform independent. WebAssembly SIMD being enabled by default with Chrome 91 should be of big help for performance sensitive WASM.

  • Updates to Firefox’s Breach Alert Policy

    Your personal data is yours – and it should remain yours! Unfortunately data breaches that reveal your personal information on the internet are omnipresent these days. In fact, fraudulent use of stolen credentials is the 2nd-most common threat action (after phishing) in Verizon’s 2020 Data Breach Investigations report and highlights the problematic situation of data breaches.

    In 2018, we launched Firefox Monitor which instantly notifies you in case your data was involved in a breach and further provides guidance on how to protect your personal information online. Expanding the scope of protecting our users across the world to stay in control of their data and privacy, we integrated alerts from Firefox Monitor into mainstream Firefox. We integrated this privacy enhancing feature into your daily browsing experience so Firefox can better protect your data by instantly notifying you when you visit a site that has been breached.

    While sites continue to suffer password breaches, other leaks or lose other types of data. Even though we consider all personal data as important, notifying you for every one of these leaks generates noise that’s difficult to act on. The better alternative is to only alert you in case it’s critical for you to act to protect your data. Hence, the primary change is that Firefox will only show alerts for websites where passwords were exposed in the breach.

  • Why I’m joining Mozilla’s Board of Directors

    I was born and raised in Zambia and came to the United States for university. Even though growing up, I had almost no exposure to computers, I chose to study computer engineering. Fortunately for me, this leap of faith proved to be a great decision, as I’ve been very blessed with the career that came after.

    [...]

    From the beginning, Mozilla has had an important vision: for the internet to benefit everyone, it should remain a global resource that is open and accessible. With this vision in mind, Mozilla has played a prominent role in the advancement of open source and community collaboration. The impact of Mozilla has catalyzed the internet as a force for good, as it touches lives in some of the least developed parts of the world.

  • Mozilla Newspeak extension falls flat as only ~1,200 users in the world need a safe space from harsh language.

    Last year, Mozilla created a new extension called Bitch to Boss, which did the very important job of taking some unkind words about women and changing them to appear as “boss” for only the people who installed that extension. George Carlin mocked the self-esteem movement. (“Most people with low self-esteem, have earned it.”) It has created people so fragile that they need to shelter themselves from words.

    Mozilla has invested itself in releasing 6 updates to the extension since it released 15 months ago, and according to the page, it has 1,225 users in the entire world. Which is where Firefox itself might be if Boss Mitchell Baker has her way with it for a few more years.

»

More in Tux Machines

Ubuntu on Dell, Raspberry Pi, and More

  • Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra Review

    OS Options [...] Ubuntu 20.04 NeoKylin v10 (China only, Coming soon)

  • Raspberry Pi GPIO support in Ubuntu | Ubuntu

    We are proud to announce that Ubuntu 21.04 includes support for the GPIO pins on the Raspberry Pi. This has been a long time coming. We know. With support for the camera modules and Bluetooth added last year GPIO was the obvious next step. But with our Raspberry Pi focused engineers working to make sure there was Pi support for the Ubuntu Core 20 launch earlier this year, GPIO got pushed back. But not longer. [...] This is all because we want to build a more interactive community around Ubuntu on the Raspberry Pi. A big part of building a community like this is starting conversations. That started with our call for feedback and to ‘try things out’, and continues next week (June 1st) when Will Wilson (jawn-smith, the author of the tutorial), Dave Jones (waveform and long time Ubuntu Pi guy), and I sit down on a YouTube and Twitch live stream to talk about Ubuntu on Raspberry Pi, the past, the future, and the community.

  • Ubuntu in the wild – 25th of May 2021

    The Ubuntu in the wild blog post ropes in the latest highlights about Ubuntu and Canonical around the world on a bi-weekly basis. It is a summary of all the things that made us feel proud to be part of this journey. What do you think of it? [...] The nature of the security landscape itself makes it impossible to be completely prepared for the new threats coming in. The number and the diversity of attacks keep on increasing, which pose the question: do you really need immediacy to have a secure environment? Focusing on the short term negatively impacts the long term, and companies need to shift their approach to be more secure. In this article, Nikos Mavrogiannopoulos, Product Manager at Canonical, presents the benefits of Extended Security Maintenance (ESM).

Oracle/SUSE, Fedora, and IBM

  • Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Arm-based Compute Instances to be Supported by SUSE Rancher

    Oracle and SUSE have been working together closely to expand the supported compute instances on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). SUSE Rancher will become the only multi-cluster management solution to provision Kubernetes clusters on OCI Arm-based instances by delivering support for Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes (OKE) on OCI Ampere A1 instances.

  • Fedora Podcast Has Returned With The Destination Linux Network

    The Fedora Community has brought back the Fedora Podcast! If that wasn’t enough, the Fedora Podcast has also joined the Destination Linux Network as a collaborative effort to spread the word about all things Fedora! I know I might be slightly biased about this news but I am incredibly excited to work with Fedora in making the new season of the Fedora Podcast a huge success! For those who might not be aware, Front Page Linux is an open community powered news, tutorial, article, etc. website brought to you by the Destination Linux Network. I know I speak for the entire DLN crew when I say “Welcome to the Family”.

  • Adam Young: What is the Fedora 34 RAW Image. Part one

    I was able to boot my Raspberry Pi using the Pi Imager and the Fedora AARCH64 Raw Image. While this makes me happy, I don’t really understand what these pieces are. So, I want to take a little more look at them.

  • Adam Young: What is the Fedora 34 RAW Image. Part Two

    Last article I discussed the Fedora RAW file image and the first partition it contains. Now let us look at the second and third partitions.

  • IBM COBOL for Linux on x86 1.1 is now generally available

    IBM COBOL for Linux on x86 1.1 is the latest addition (as of April 2021) to the IBM COBOL compiler family. It is designed for developing and modernizing applications for Linux on x86 and hybrid cloud environments where applications can seamlessly share data and logic with critical applications running on IBM z/OS. [...] You can find other important resources such as the data sheet, blogs, and support links in the Resources tab on the IBM COBOL for Linux on x86 product page.

today's leftovers

  • EuroHPC’s Leonardo and Lumi Supercomputers Take Shape

    Progress is now underway on these supercomputers, with Slovenia’s 6.8 peak petaflops Vega system already online. According to HPCWire, two of the three pre-exascale systems — Finland’s Lumi system and Italy’s Leonardo system — are taking shape as well. Spain’s MareNostrum 5 has yet to be detailed.

  • PGO, the Crunchy Postgres Operator 4.7 Released: PVC Resize, GCS, Advanced Cloning, and more!

    Crunchy Data is pleased to announce the release of version 4.7 of PGO, the Postgres Operator from Crunchy Data, which automates and simplifies deploying and managing open source Postgres clusters on Kubernetes and other Kubernetes-enabled Platforms. Instructions for getting started with the Postgres Operator can be found here:

  • SPDX: It’s Already in Use for Global Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and Supply Chain Security

    In a previous Linux Foundation blog, David A. Wheeler, director of LF Supply Chain Security, discussed how capabilities built by Linux Foundation communities can be used to address the software supply chain security requirements set by the US Executive Order on Cybersecurity. One of those capabilities, SPDX, completely addresses the Executive Order 4(e) and 4(f) and 10(j) requirements for a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). The SPDX specification is implemented as a file format that identifies the software components within a larger piece of computer software and metadata such as the licenses of those components. SPDX is an open standard for communicating software bill of material (SBOM) information, including components, licenses, copyrights, and security references. It has a rich ecosystem of existing tools that provides a common format for companies and communities to share important data to streamline and improve the identification and monitoring of software.

  • Enrique Ocaña González: GStreamer WebKit debugging by using external tools (2/2)

    This is the last post of the series showing interesting debugging tools, I hope you have found it useful. Don’t miss the custom scripts at the bottom to process GStreamer logs, help you highlight the interesting parts and find the root cause of difficult bugs.

  • Asynchronous database access with QtSql

    When working with Qt most of the time you do not need to care about threading. Most things already work asynchronously, they don’t block and there’s no reason to mess with additional threads. This is the case for network requests via the QNetworkAccessManager where signals are used (as pretty much everywhere). If you’ve got other tasks like hash calculation of large files or image scaling, then there’s QtConcurrent::run() for you which will execute a function on the application’s thread pool. QtConcurrent uses QFutures to report the results. In Qt 5 QFutures are not very handy (you need a QFutureWatcher to get the results asynchronously and you manually need to create and delete it). With Qt 6 this has changed and now there’s a pretty nice QFuture::then() function where you can directly pass a lambda handling the result...

  • Zigbee vs. Wi-Fi: Which is Better for your Smart Home Needs

    Founded in 2003, Zigbee protocol is an open-standard communication based on IEEE 802.15.4 which also governs other low-rate networks such as 6LoWPAN and Thread. The ‘bee” in Zigbee name was inspired from the zig-zag dance of honeybees while they pass messages in close proximity to one another. Zigbee was therefore, conceived as a low-power, low bit-rate, short-range protocol in 2.4 GHz band for efficient communication across a “mesh” of devices.

Videos: OpenIndiana, Vimium, and LINUX Unplugged

