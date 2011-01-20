Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 4th of July 2021 08:51:53 PM

The folks behind the Volla Phone are now taking pre-orders for a second phone that will also be available with a choice of Android or Ubuntu Touch operating systems pre-installed.

As expected, the new Volla Phone X is a rugged smartphone with similar specs to the company’s first phone, but a more durable body. It also has a bigger battery, a slightly smaller screen, and a higher price tag – the Volla Phone X is up for pre-order now for €449 (about $530) and it should begin shipping to customers in August.

By comparison the original Volla Phone sells for €359 (about $425). But while that model initially went up for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign before it was sold through Volla’s online store, the new Volla Phone X is skipping the crowdfunding step.

The new phone has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, covers that protect the USB and headphone ports when you’re not using them, and a 6,200 mAh battery which should provide longer run time. But it’s also a heavier phone (280 grams vs 190).

Still, it’s one of a relatively small number of phones available for purchase with a Linux-based operating system pre-installed as an alternative to Android. Folks who buy a model with Volla OS (the company’s version of Android) can also install Ubuntu Touch on their own if they’d prefer to go that route.