Core Work and Kernel Space
AMD SEV-SNP Support Revised For Linux + Updated Hyper-V Isolation VM Code - Phoronix
AMD engineers and their partners continue work towards upstreaming Secure Encrypted Virtualization's Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP) support for the mainline Linux kernel.
AMD SEV-SNP debuted this year with EPYC 7003 "Milan" processors. SEV-SNP offers additional hardware features for EPYC's virtualization capabilities. With SEV-SNP there is additional memory integrity protections around replay protection, data corruption, memory aliasing, and memory re-mapping. There are also other hardware protections with SEV-SNP as outlined in the comparison below.
Kernel 5.13: Growing team and KernelCI hackfest
As many developers in the northern hemisphere start to dream about their quickly arriving summer vacations, the increasing pace of kernel development gives no sign of taking a break any time soon. In fact, 5.13 was a record breaking release in the number of developers: exactly 2,062 developers contributed to this release - 336 of them for the first time. This was also the first kernel release with over 2,000 unique contributors. Collabora is, of course, the proud employer of a small, but very active, fraction of these developers.
As usual, our team is working all around the kernel, fixing bugs and writing new features. In this release, Boris Brezillon fixed some hard-to-track bugs in the Panfrost DRM driver, improving the overall support for the platform. Ezequiel Garcia continued to improve the VP8 stateless codec and this time he moved part of the driver out of staging. Sebastian Reichel, who is on a quest to organize the device-tree description of drivers on the Power-Supply subsystem that he maintains, converted most of the DT descriptors to use the DT schema, such that they can be checked for compliance automatically. Dafna Hirschfeld and Enric Balletbo i Serra worked on MediaTek devices, fixing DRM/multimedia bugs and improving power management support, respectively.
Real-Time Patches Updated For The Linux 5.13 Kernel - Phoronix
Thomas Gleixner has announced the release of the real-time "RT" patches for the Linux 5.13, the first update since the patches were re-based early on back during the 5.12 release candidates.
This morning's 5.13-rt1 release re-bases these real-time patches against the Linux 5.13 code-base, contains a rework of the locking core code, also reworks "large parts" of the memory management code, and other updates.
QNAP network storage: NAS operating system QTS 5.0 with new Linux kernel
QNAP provides the QTS 5.0 operating system as a beta version for some of its NAS systems. The update comes with some fundamental changes, including an updated Linux kernel to version 5.10. Until now, the manufacturer used kernel versions 4.2.8 or 4.14.24, depending on the processor.
In practical use, the new Linux kernel is intended to increase the speed of PCI Express SSDs with NVMe protocol in particular when they function as a cache, for example when buffering data on hard drives. QNAP speaks in the announcement also of “improvements with AMD processors” without going into detail.
A Control Panel / UI For Intel's Linux Graphics Drivers Is Still Under Evaluation - Phoronix
At the end of last year we reported on the possibility of an Intel Command Center / graphics driver control panel for Linux but not set in stone. The latest to report on the matter of an Intel Linux graphics GUI solution is that it's still being evaluated by the company.
When recently inquiring about the state of IGC compiler usage by their Mesa drivers, I also asked whether there was anything new to report on the prospects of an Intel Linux graphics driver control panel akin to the Intel Command Center on Windows.
Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in June 2021
This month I accepted 105 and rejected 6 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 111.
Today in Techrights
