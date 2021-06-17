The first Arm SystemReady IR certified platforms – NXP i.MX 8M Mini EVK & Compulab IOT-GATE-IMX8 gateway
A few months ago, we noted SolidRun HoneyComb LX2K became a certified Arm SystemReady ES platform. SystemReady is a certification program by Arm that ensures systems just work with generic operating systems like in the x86 world.
When we looked at the details of the program in the article, we noted there were different categories including SystemReady ES for embedded servers and SystemReady IR for IoT Edge applications.
Arm has just announced the first SystemReady IR platform had just been certified. That device is the NXP i.MX 8M Mini EVK, and that means that anyone that uses the i.MX 8M family of devices with the associated Board Support Package (BSP) can build platforms that will pass the same certification process and boot compliant Linux distributions with minimal integration effort.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 537 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Hitting the Bullseye: Upgrade Debian 10 Buster to 11 Bullseye
Debian 11, codenamed Bullseye, is the latest release that comes with several crucial improvements over Debian 10. The developers are yet to roll out a stable version; however, users can expect significant differences over its predecessor. If you plan to upgrade from Debian 10 Buster to 11 Bullseye without breaking a sweat, then it’s time to hop on the bandwagon and carry out a simple upgrade.
Announcing Istio 1.10.3
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.10.2 and Istio 1.10.3.
Recent comments
15 hours 51 min ago
16 hours 23 min ago
17 hours 15 min ago
17 hours 18 min ago
18 hours 29 min ago
18 hours 30 min ago
18 hours 34 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago
21 hours 53 min ago
23 hours 19 min ago