Kernel Work by Intel
Intel has another big batch of open-source kernel graphics driver updates it sent out to DRM-Next for queuing ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.15 cycle. The DG2 graphics card is getting wired up while this pull request does also finally remove the Cannon Lake "Gen 10" graphics that never materialized in commercial products.
In early July Intel began posting DG2 graphics driver support as well as XeHP SDV support. This second Intel graphics card is getting brought up on Linux now with DG1 getting squared away finally with all the changes around device local memory, transitioning to TTM memory management, GuC handling, making use of the DRM scheduler, and much more that has been ongoing for months while various patch series are still working their way to mainline.
The latest patch series from Intel engineers worth noting for the Linux kernel is around implementing support for on-demand "unaccepted memory". Unaccepted memory is supported by the latest-generation AMD EPYC processors but not yet supported under Linux for on-demand/as-needed handling while Intel is preparing the kernel support for their next-gen Xeon CPUs having this capability.
What's unaccepted memory? With the UEFI v2.9 specification update from earlier this year, it introduces the notion of unaccepted memory / memory acceptance. Principally it's focused on virtual machines and that the memory must first be "accepted" by the guest before it can be allocated and used within the guest's confines. The actual accepting handling process is dependent upon the specific VM hypervisor.
today's howtos
Open Project is an open-source application for project management that is completely web-based written in Ruby on Rails and Angular js. It provides agile as well as classical management for the entire project life-cycle. Generally, the open project is distributed in three versions: community, cloud, and enterprise edition. In this article, we will install a community version of the open project that is released under the General Public License Version 3. To demonstrate the example I have used the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system.
When deploying applications to Red Hat OpenShift, it's useful to check the status and health of the components. First, I'll show you how deployments work, and then you can check out some health reports.
The one thing you'll notice that files in Linux usually do not contain names. Your teacher or colleague use underscore instead of spaces in file and directory names.
It's not that you cannot use spaces in file names in Linux terminal. It's just that it creates additional pain and that's why you should avoid it wherever possible.
In Linux, processes and ports have a symbiotic relationship. One cannot exist nor function without the other. Processes tend to share ports and some processes rely on a specific port to meet an operating system objective.
This article guide gives you a walkthrough on how to free a port used by one process in order to use it on another process.
Metasploit is an open-source framework used to identify threats and vulnerabilities, offensive security testing, and research. It is designed for security researchers to find and exploit vulnerabilities in various systems, networks, and software. By default, Metasploit comes with a lot of exploits, it also allows you to create your own exploits and add to them.
In this post, we will show you how to install Metasploit Framework on Ubuntu 20.04.
ModSecurity or often referred to as Modsec is a free, open-source web application firewall (WAF). ModSecurity was created as a module for the Apache HTTP Server. However, since its early days, the WAF has grown and now covers an array of HyperText Transfer Protocol request and response filtering capabilities for various platforms such as Microsoft IIS, Nginx, and of course, Apache.
How the WAF works, the ModSecurity engine is deployed in front of the web application, allowing the engine to scan the incoming and outgoing HTTP connections. ModSecurity is most commonly used in conjunction with the OWASP Core Rule Set (CRS), an open-source set of rules written in ModSecurity’s SecRules language and is highly regarded among the security industry.
The Grub Customizer is a graphical tool that allows users to customize the bootloader GRUB 2 or Burg on Linux Mint, 20.01, Ubuntu, and other similar operating systems. This GUI tool helps to change simple things such as the boot sequence (sequence of menu entries) to be made or the waiting time for the standard entry to start automatically. The Grub Customizer does not provide a complete graphical user interface for configuring all the subtleties of GRUB 2.
fThis tutorial will be showing you how to install FileRun on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with Apache/Nginx web server. FileRun is a self-hosted Google Drive/Photos/Music alternative.
A screenshot is a digital picture that depicts the information of a computer screen. Screenshots allow you to capture exactly what is on your screen, so you may share it with others or refer to it later. You may either take a screenshot of your screen or capture a video of what is occurring on it (screencast). This is important if you want to show someone how to use a computer.
Generally, we can find the IP address of a Linux machine using ip command or ifconfig command in the older Linux distributions. It doesn't matter whether it is a physical or a virtual machine. If we have access to the system, we could easily view its IP address with ip or ifconfig commands. How do you find a Vagrant machine IP address, without logging into it?
On the internet, you will find plenty of tools for checking disk space utilization in Linux. However, Linux has a strong built-in utility called ‘df‘.
The ‘df‘ command stands for “disk filesystem“, it is used to get a full summary of available and used disk space usage of the file system on the Linux system.
Linux administrators should be familiar with the CLI environment. Since GUI mode in Linux servers is not common to be installed. SSH may be the most popular protocol to enable Linux administrators to manage the servers via remote secure way. Built-in with SSH command there is SCP command. SCP is used to copy file(s) between servers in a secure way.
Fedora IoT Edition is aimed at the Internet of Things. It was introduced in the article How to turn on an LED with Fedora IoT in 2018. It is based on RPM-OSTree as a core technology to gain some nifty properties and features which will be covered in a moment.
RPM-OSTree is a high-level tool built on libostree which is a set of tools establishing a “git-like” model for committing and exchanging filesystem trees, deployment of said trees, bootloader configuration and layered RPM package management.
OBS Studio gets another developer, launches a Project Bounty Program
The excellent free and open source video / audio recording and livestreaming application OBS Studio appears to be doing really well and they've made some fun announcements recently. We use it here for all of our podcasts and livestreaming, it's pretty much the gold standard.
On August 3 the team announced that developer Dillon Pentz has joined full-time, after being part of the community since 2017 working on various features already. Technically, according to what they said, Pentz has been working fully already since 2017 and only now they're announcing that it's a done deal for Pentz to be a properly paid developer alongside Hugh "Jim" Bailey. Seems like funding is going well with approximately £3,301per month from their Open Collective and a further £2,001 a month from Patreon.
Games: Valve Breaking a Curse, Polychromatic, Stadia, and More
Here is yet another post about the survey we have conducted back in Q2 2021 (April to be precise) with close to 2000 Linux Gamers. This time we will focus on the Linux distro of choice of respondents in the survey. Before we jump to the results, keep in mind this is probably not representative of Linux users at large in the whole wide world, but rather of the Linux Gaming demographic found on places like r/linux and r/linux_gaming for example (as well as our readership). How should we describe them? Typically younger audience, well connected and following the news of the Linux gaming world? That’s probably one way to put it.
Polychromatic as the long-running, third-party, open-source project to allow Razer's gaming peripherals like mice and keyboard to be configured under Linux is out with a major update.
Polychromatic 0.7.0 is out this week with a overhauled user-interface and improving support for newer peripherals supported by OpenRazer. The Polychromatic UI has been rewritten now in PyQt5 rather than leveraging WebKitGTK. With the transition of the underlying interface also comes a new tab and sidebar interface, new dialogs, and other enhancements. Polychromatic also now features an effect editor for creating your own RGB animated effects.
SteamOS and Debian
When it comes to the features that define a given Linux distribution, Arch and Debian are just about diametrically opposed. Debian aims to provide a relatively generic base and strives for maximal stability via a conservative approach—current stable releases are composed of software that sysadmins tend to describe as "proven" but enthusiasts are more likely to describe as "stale."
In the quest for predictable stability, Debian relies on intermittent major releases, which require fairly heavy-duty upgrade procedures when migrating from one to the next. This trade-off enhances predictability—although your major release upgrade might encounter problems, it can be scheduled for a time when you're ready to deal with those problems. In the meantime, the software you use on a daily basis changes as little as possible.
Debian is an excellent base for a distribution aiming to provide a simple, stable desktop with a minimum of development work—but SteamOS isn't intended to be any of those things.
SteamOS and Arch Linux
Arch Linux, by contrast, provides neither a generic base experience nor a release cycle. Arch is a rolling release of what might be described as a "build your own distribution kit."
A brand-new Arch installation doesn't give the user a graphical interface at all—because there are myriad options ranging from back-end graphics server (e.g., Xorg or Wayland) to window manager (e.g., Metacity or Compiz) to desktop environment (e.g., Gnome or KDE). Arch doesn't want to assume how the user wishes their system to work, so it makes very few choices for the user in the first place.
Arch Linux is also big on providing the user with the freshest software possible—so rather than provide periodic cohesive releases with a known configuration of known versions of the same software, Arch just updates all its components to newer versions as frequently as possible.
Going with a rolling release means breakage happens much more frequently on Arch than it does on stable distributions—but occasional breakage is an expected part of the Arch ecosystem, which means that resolving breakages is equally expected and planned for.
One thing all stores need is a healthy selection of games of all genres and it seems Google have started to expand the types of games they're now offering with Stadia. There's also some free play days coming for Rainbow Six Siege.
Hi,
As opposed to previous futex2 patchsets, this one adds only one syscall:
futex_waitv(). This way we can focus on this operation that already have
a well defined use case and has been tested for months now.
The patchset reuses as much as possible of original futex code for the new
operation, so the first commit move some stuff to futex header to make
accessible for futex2.
Ideally, I would completely replace futex_wait_setup() with
futex_wait_multiple(): it is basic the same logic, but for n futexes,
so for existing operations it was a matter of calling it with nr_futexes=1.
This worked pretty well for futex_wait(): I tested with glibc tests,
tested with a complete distro running on top of it and perf benchs
presented no performance difference. However, it didn't work for
futex_wait_requeue_pi(), since the wait path for it is slightly different
of the normal wait, that would require some refactor to get it in a way to
be easily replaced. So I decided to not replace it at all.
Use case
The use case of this syscall is to allow low level locking libraries to
wait for multiple locks at the same time. This is specially useful for
emulating Windows' WaitForMultipleObjects. A futex_waitv()-based solution
has been used for some time at Proton's Wine (a compatibility layer to
run Windows games on Linux). Compared to a solution that uses eventfd(),
futex was able to reduce CPU utilization for games, and even increase
frames per second for some games. This happens because eventfd doesn't
scale very well for a huge number of read, write and poll calls compared
to futex. Native game engines will benefit of this as well, given that
this wait pattern is common for games.
Testing
Selftest is provided as part of this patchset. As stated above, I used
the futex_wait_multiple() in FUTEX_WAIT path and it worked fine in a
full distro. Throught Proton, I've tested futex_waitv() with modern games
that issue more than 40k futex calls per second.
André Almeida (4):
futex: Prepare for futex_wait_multiple()
futex2: Implement vectorized wait
selftests: futex2: Add waitv test
futex2: Documentation: Document futex_waitv() uAPI
Documentation/userspace-api/futex2.rst | 79 ++++++
Documentation/userspace-api/index.rst | 1 +
arch/x86/entry/syscalls/syscall_32.tbl | 1 +
arch/x86/entry/syscalls/syscall_64.tbl | 1 +
include/linux/compat.h | 9 +
include/linux/futex.h | 75 ++++++
include/uapi/asm-generic/unistd.h | 5 +-
include/uapi/linux/futex.h | 17 ++
init/Kconfig | 7 +
kernel/Makefile | 1 +
kernel/futex.c | 224 ++++++++++++++----
kernel/futex2.c | 198 ++++++++++++++++
kernel/sys_ni.c | 4 +
.../selftests/futex/functional/.gitignore | 1 +
.../selftests/futex/functional/Makefile | 3 +-
.../selftests/futex/functional/futex2_waitv.c | 154 ++++++++++++
.../testing/selftests/futex/functional/run.sh | 3 +
.../selftests/futex/include/futex2test.h | 72 ++++++
18 files changed, 812 insertions(+), 43 deletions(-)
create mode 100644 Documentation/userspace-api/futex2.rst
create mode 100644 kernel/futex2.c
create mode 100644 tools/testing/selftests/futex/functional/futex2_waitv.c
create mode 100644 tools/testing/selftests/futex/include/futex2test.h
--
2.32.0
After attempting for some time now to get their futex2 work into the Linux Kernel, Collabora have cut it all down to focus on one part that has seen thorough testing to help Windows games on Linux with Steam Play Proton.
The work, funded by Valve, is to help Windows game compatibility when they're run through Wine and Steam Play Proton to ensure they actually work and perform well. The current implementations in the Linux Kernel aren't ideal and so they've tried rewriting them. Now they're focusing on adding one specific syscall with "futex_waitv()" so that they "can focus on this operation that already have a well defined use case and has been tested for months now".
For developers looking to bring their games to Linux officially, DXVK Native can be a good option to help reduce the time and complexity involved in doing so. Developed by Joshua Ashton who has been involved in DXVK, VKD3D-Proton, updating a few Valve games and more. Be sure to check out our interview!
Built against the Steam Runtime, the idea is that developers would use DXVK Native to get Vulkan support in their native Linux builds of games cutting out a chunk of the work needed on bringing up a whole new graphics API. It's the native version of DXVK, which does not need the Wine compatibility layer to work.
Charles Games announced recently that their historical adventure Svoboda 1945: Liberation, the follow up to their hit Attentat 1942, will be releasing officially for Linux soon. They didn't have an exact date to share other than around a month but they confirmed it is coming.
Svoboda 1945: Liberation is a game full of rare historical material, footage, and memorabilia for you to explore. Featuring a mix of adventure gameplay, full-motion video interviews with real actors, and historically accurate interactive memories of people who lived through the chaos of the aftermath of World War 2.
