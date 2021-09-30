EasyOS Development
-
Home button fixed in ROX-Filer
At the top of a ROX-Filer window, there is an icon of a house, mouseover shows "Change to home directory". Clicking that icon changes the window to the /root folder.
-
Mesa now has r600 and radeonsi drivers
Folder /usr/lib/dri has drivers that provide hardware acceleration for libGL.
-
Package libxres compiled
I was recently compiling a source package, forget what it was, might have been xfce, it required a dependency 'libxres". OK, it is a small library, might as well include it in the build, so now compiled in OpenEmbedded and added to the EasyOS package-list.
-
