Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 25th of April 2022 08:09:05 AM

NVIDIA requests Canonical to bring back X.Org as default in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS when using their proprietary driver.

As you already know, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish” came out very recently, causing a stir among the Linux community. And here, just a few days after its release, came some surprising news. It has to do with NVIDIA and, more precisely, with their proprietary driver when used in the last LTS release of the distro.

We’ll briefly clarify that Ubuntu defaulted to using a GNOME Wayland session in recent years rather than X.Org when using Intel and Radeon drivers. At the same time, with NVDIA’s drivers, the default session stuck to X.Org.

However, in the last month, Canonical decided that the GNOME session should default to Wayland in Ubuntu 22.04 when using the NVIDIA proprietary driver. The primary and admittedly sensible argument for this decision is that the latest versions of the NVIDIA proprietary driver support GBM, which puts it in a great position to work seamlessly with Wayland.

To clarify, Generic Buffer Management (GBM) is an API that provides a mechanism for allocating buffers for graphics rendering tied to Mesa.